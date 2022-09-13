iOS 16 Is Here Disney D23 Expo: Everything Announced iPhone 14 vs. 13 iPhone 14 Preorder Deals $200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Best Wi-Fi Speakers Apple TV Plus: Best Movies Roku Software Update
Deals

Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)

Automating your home has never been easier with this deal on smart plugs.

Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.

Anysem smart plugs, set of four
$14 at Amazon

With smart plugs, you can turn anything connected to them on or off -- think table lamps or fans, for instance. Besides saving on electricity bills, smart plugs can help you control what's on in your home or apartment even when you're miles away, and you can also set up timers ("turn lights on at dusk"). Easy to install and use, these plugs can pair with Alexa or Google Assistant for easy voice control, but Apple HomeKit users will need to look elsewhere.

