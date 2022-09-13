Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)

Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.

With smart plugs, you can turn anything connected to them on or off -- think table lamps or fans, for instance. Besides saving on electricity bills, smart plugs can help you control what's on in your home or apartment even when you're miles away, and you can also set up timers ("turn lights on at dusk"). Easy to install and use, these plugs can pair with Alexa or Google Assistant for easy voice control, but Apple HomeKit users will need to look elsewhere.

