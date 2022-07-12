Forget Amazon: These Target Deals Are Pretty Sweet, Too

It's the second day of Target Deal Days, which kicked off July 11, just one day before Amazon Prime Day started. Not only does the sale run a day longer than Prime Day, but you don't need a membership to take advantage of the storewide discounts. You can shop the large variety of discounted items through tomorrow, July 13. Deals range from new electronics like a TV or smartwatch to personal care products, video games, toys and small kitchen appliances.

Since this sale is massive, we recommend looking through everything to see what might pique your interest. Our team will regularly add to the list below of the top Target Deal Days offers worth checking out, so be sure to check back frequently for new additions.

Target Deal Days TV deals

Hisense This 4K smart TV can transform your entertainment setup. It features Android TV technology and boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, has an auto low latency mode that is great for gamers, features built-in Chromecast to help you go from your phone, tablet or laptop to your TV with ease.

(save $80)

(save $240)

(save $165)

(save $80)

(save $50)

(save $90)

(save $130)

Target Deal Days Chromebook and laptop deals

HP This laptop features ChromeOS and a 14-inch high definition display that can handle everyday computing needs. It's lightweight and portable, charges quickly and has a battery life that lasts up to 13 hours so you can stay productive even when you're on the go.

(save $90)

(save $120)

(save $170)

(save $185)

Target Deal Days Apple deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro are still our pick for the best AirPods you can buy. Target has price-matched Amazon's discount on the AirPods Pro, so if you're looking to upgrade your current headphones to a set of AirPods, this deal is worth checking out.

(save $121)

(save $100)

(save $150)

(save $60)

(save $40)

Target Deal Days speaker deals

David Carnoy/CNET This large Bluetooth speaker delivers a lot of sound with powerful bass and is easy to carry around with the detachable shoulder strap. It's IP67-rated water and dustproof so you can take it with you anywhere. And with up to 15 hours of playtime and multi-speaker pairing available, it's easy to keep the party going all night.

(save $20)

(save $10)

(save $30)

(save $30)

Target Deal Days wearable deals

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Fitbit Sense has all the tools you need to monitor heart health, stress, temperature, sleep, activity levels and more, along with the ability to check news, set reminders, take calls and more right from your wrist. It's a well-priced alternative to other smartwatches, especially during this sale.

(save $50)

(save $50)

(save $40)

(save $30)

Target Deal Days small appliance deals

Keurig Whether you want a single cup or an entire pot for when you're entertaining, the K-Duo has you covered. It uses both ground coffee and K-Cup pods and you can brew multiple sizes for each setting. You can even program it to automatically brew so that you can wake up to a fresh cup.

(save $80)

(save $60)

(save $18)

(save $50)

(save $170)

: $60 (save $40)

: $60 (save $40)

Target Deal Days floor care deals

Shark This robot vacuum comes with an extra-large self-empty base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris so you don't have to worry about daily cleaning for other a month at a time. It has a powerful suction that can tacle pet hair and allergens and you can control it with your voice or through the app.

(save $90)

(save $35)

(save $100)

: $300 (save $80)

: $300 (save $160)

Target Deal Days personal care deals

Target The Quip smart electric toothbrush connects to Bluetooth and offers a 2-minute timer so you brush the recommended amount of time and has 30-second pulses. Its charge lasts for three months at a time and takes one AAA battery.

(save $80)

(save $12)

: $36 (save $24), currently on backorder

Target Deal Days toys and games deals

Target Get the best of the Mario and Rabbids universes in this game that collides the two worlds. Play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi to restore order to the Mushroom Kingdom after it's torn apart by a mysterious vortex that transported Rabbids characters into the kingdom. This game is exclusively for Nintendo Switch and is now $45 off at Target.