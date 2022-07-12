Forget Amazon: These Target Deals Are Pretty Sweet, Too

It's the second day of Target Deal Days, which kicked off July 11, just one day before Amazon Prime Day started. Not only does the sale run a day longer than Prime Day, but you don't need a membership to take advantage of the storewide discounts. You can shop the large variety of discounted items through tomorrow, July 13. Deals range from new electronics like a TV or smartwatch to personal care products, video games, toys and small kitchen appliances.
Since this sale is massive, we recommend looking through everything to see what might pique your interest. Our team will regularly add to the list below of the top Target Deal Days offers worth checking out, so be sure to check back frequently for new additions.
Target Deal Days TV deals
This 4K smart TV can transform your entertainment setup. It features Android TV technology and boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, has an auto low latency mode that is great for gamers, features built-in Chromecast to help you go from your phone, tablet or laptop to your TV with ease.
- TCL 3-Series 40-inch LED HD TV: $220 (save $80)
- Element 70-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $410 (save $240)
- Westinghouse 43-inch LED HD TV: $165 (save $165)
- Vizio V-Series 50-inch LED 4K TV: $300 (save $80)
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV: $750 (save $50)
- Hisense A6G Series 65-inch LED 4K TV: $450 (save $90)
- Vizio V-Series 65-inch LED 4K TV: $500 (save $130)
Target Deal Days Chromebook and laptop deals
This laptop features ChromeOS and a 14-inch high definition display that can handle everyday computing needs. It's lightweight and portable, charges quickly and has a battery life that lasts up to 13 hours so you can stay productive even when you're on the go.
- Acer Chromebook: $90 (save $90)
- HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $260 (save $120)
- HP 15-inch Windows laptop: $270 (save $170)
- HP Victus 16-inch gaming laptop: $865 (save $185)
Target Deal Days Apple deals
The AirPods Pro are still our pick for the best AirPods you can buy. Target has price-matched Amazon's discount on the AirPods Pro, so if you're looking to upgrade your current headphones to a set of AirPods, this deal is worth checking out.
- Apple Watch Series 7: $279 (save $121)
- Apple Watch Series 6: $330 (save $100)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch: $400 (save $150)
- Apple TV 4K: $140 (save $60)
- Apple AirPods 2: $90 (save $40)
Target Deal Days speaker deals
This large Bluetooth speaker delivers a lot of sound with powerful bass and is easy to carry around with the detachable shoulder strap. It's IP67-rated water and dustproof so you can take it with you anywhere. And with up to 15 hours of playtime and multi-speaker pairing available, it's easy to keep the party going all night.
- JBL Go3 wireless speaker: $30 (save $20)
- Sony Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $10)
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $150 (save $30)
Target Deal Days wearable deals
The Fitbit Sense has all the tools you need to monitor heart health, stress, temperature, sleep, activity levels and more, along with the ability to check news, set reminders, take calls and more right from your wrist. It's a well-priced alternative to other smartwatches, especially during this sale.
- Garmin Instinct: $180 (save $50)
- Garmin Venu 2S: $300 (save $50)
- Fitbit Charge 5: $110 (save $40)
- Fitbit Luxe: $100 (save $30)
Target Deal Days small appliance deals
Whether you want a single cup or an entire pot for when you're entertaining, the K-Duo has you covered. It uses both ground coffee and K-Cup pods and you can brew multiple sizes for each setting. You can even program it to automatically brew so that you can wake up to a fresh cup.
- PowerXL 7-quart Vortex air fryer: $70 (save $80)
- Instant Pot 6-quart pressure cooker: $70 (save $60)
- Zulay Kitchen French Press and milk frother set: $33 (save $18)
- Ninja Kitchen System 7-speed blender: $150 (save $50)
- KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer: $280 (save $170)
- T-fal 17-piece nonstick cooking set: $60 (save $40)
- Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-cup coffee maker: $60 (save $40)
Target Deal Days floor care deals
This robot vacuum comes with an extra-large self-empty base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris so you don't have to worry about daily cleaning for other a month at a time. It has a powerful suction that can tacle pet hair and allergens and you can control it with your voice or through the app.
- Hoover High Performance Swivel XL Pet vacuum: $90 (save $90)
- iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum: $245 (save $35)
- Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum: $330 (save $100)
- Dyson Ball Animal Origin: $300 (save $80)
- Shark DuoClean PowerFins upright vacuum: $300 (save $160)
Target Deal Days personal care deals
The Quip smart electric toothbrush connects to Bluetooth and offers a 2-minute timer so you brush the recommended amount of time and has 30-second pulses. Its charge lasts for three months at a time and takes one AAA battery.
- Philips Norelco 7500 electric shaver: $100 (save $80)
- Spa Sciences facial cleansing brush: $28 (save $12)
- Crest whitening strips (7 treatments, 10 count): $36 (save $24), currently on backorder
Target Deal Days toys and games deals
Get the best of the Mario and Rabbids universes in this game that collides the two worlds. Play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi to restore order to the Mushroom Kingdom after it's torn apart by a mysterious vortex that transported Rabbids characters into the kingdom. This game is exclusively for Nintendo Switch and is now $45 off at Target.
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla for PS5, PS4, and Xbox One: $20 (save $40)
- Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch: $40 (save $20)
- Far Cry 6 for PS 5, PS4 and Xbox One: $25 (save $35)
- Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One: $20 (save $30)
- Make It Real bead jewelry kit: $14 (save $6)
- Monopoly Target edition: $10 (save $10)
- Jurassic World Dino Rivals Indominus Rex: $20 (save $21)
- Pandemic board game: $18 (save $18)