Final Hours: Grab Big Savings on AirPods, Laptops and More at Best Buy

You have until tonight to take advantage of Best Buy's Presidents Day deals and snag top tech, kitchen gear and more at bargain prices.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
3 min read
The LG C3 TV, an LG washer/dryer, a MacBook, Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones and the Apple Watch SE 2 are displayed against a yellow background.
LG/Apple/Shokz/CNET

There are just a handful of hours left to shop Best Buy's massive blowout sale for Presidents Day. The holiday has brought with it tons of deep discounts across the board on many popular items. You'll find bargains on tablets, laptops, kitchen stuff, TVs, washing machines and a whole lot more. It's the perfect time to grab yourself something if you missed your chance during the past few big sales, such as those tied to Black Friday and the new year. But act soon, because time is running out to scoop up the savings.

To save you some time, we've gone through and highlighted some of the best offers on popular items. Keep in mind that the sale ends tonight, Monday, Feb. 19, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure not to wait too long if you don't want to miss out. You can also check out CNET's roundup of other Presidents Day sales for more bargains.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64GB): $450

Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at all-time low pricing of just $450. That's a $150 discount on this fifth-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip. 

Save $150
$450 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $800

This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch full HD touchscreen display as well as a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. 

Save $300
$800 at Best Buy

Shokz OpenRun Pro: $130

These bone conduction open-ear sport headphones are some of the best running headphones you can buy, especially with this deal. 

Save $50
$130 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (USB-C): $190

Apple's latest and greatest AirPods Pro are seeing a near-$60 discount right now, dropping them to within $1 of their best-ever price. With premium audio quality, excellent noise-cancellation and seamless connectivity with Apple devices, these are well worth picking up for your commute or workout regime. 

Save $59
$190 at Best Buy

Major appliances sale

Presidents Day is one of the best times of year to upgrade your larger home appliances with huge sales on big-name brands. Best Buy sells everything from washers and dryers to refrigerators and ranges and you can save up to 40% across the board right now. Whether you just need to replace an aging microwave or refit your whole kitchen and utility, now's the time to do it. 

Up to 40% off
See at Best Buy

More Presidents Day deals at Best Buy:

Some items may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you haven't yet. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, like like free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows. 

And if you want even more Presidents Day deals, check out our posts on mattresses, home security devices, Amazon devices, home goods and other great items.      

