Final Hours: Grab Big Savings on AirPods, Laptops and More at Best Buy
You have until tonight to take advantage of Best Buy's Presidents Day deals and snag top tech, kitchen gear and more at bargain prices.
There are just a handful of hours left to shop Best Buy's massive blowout sale for Presidents Day. The holiday has brought with it tons of deep discounts across the board on many popular items. You'll find bargains on tablets, laptops, kitchen stuff, TVs, washing machines and a whole lot more. It's the perfect time to grab yourself something if you missed your chance during the past few big sales, such as those tied to Black Friday and the new year. But act soon, because time is running out to scoop up the savings.
To save you some time, we've gone through and highlighted some of the best offers on popular items. Keep in mind that the sale ends tonight, Monday, Feb. 19, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure not to wait too long if you don't want to miss out. You can also check out CNET's roundup of other Presidents Day sales for more bargains.
Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at all-time low pricing of just $450. That's a $150 discount on this fifth-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip.
This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch full HD touchscreen display as well as a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage.
These bone conduction open-ear sport headphones are some of the best running headphones you can buy, especially with this deal.
Apple's latest and greatest AirPods Pro are seeing a near-$60 discount right now, dropping them to within $1 of their best-ever price. With premium audio quality, excellent noise-cancellation and seamless connectivity with Apple devices, these are well worth picking up for your commute or workout regime.
Presidents Day is one of the best times of year to upgrade your larger home appliances with huge sales on big-name brands. Best Buy sells everything from washers and dryers to refrigerators and ranges and you can save up to 40% across the board right now. Whether you just need to replace an aging microwave or refit your whole kitchen and utility, now's the time to do it.
More Presidents Day deals at Best Buy:
- Xbox Series X console: $450 (save $50)
- Up to $200 off unlocked Google Pixel phones
- HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (512GB): $450 (save $400)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,600 (save $500)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $189 (save $60)
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum kit: $350 (save $120)
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (512GB): $680 (save $270)
- Apple Pencil (1st-gen): $79 (save $20)
- Dell 27-inch IPS S2721NX monitor: $95 (save $95)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $300 (save $150)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (512GB): $1,050 (save $400)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $60 (save $40)
- Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,700 (save $200)
- LG large capacity (5 cubic feet) washer/dryer combo: $2,000 (save $1,000)
- Apple MacBook Air (M1): $750 (save $250)
- Philips Hue A19 smart lighting starter kit: $90 (save $40)
- Asus 15.6-inch OLED laptop (1TB): $1,000 (save $300)
- Apple AirPods 2: $90 (save $40)
- Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved monitor: $2,000 (save $500)
- Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum: $259 (save $71)
- Bose smart soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos: $600 (save $150)
- Shark 3-in-1 Max air purifier, heater and fan: $300 (save $150)
- Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- GoPro Hero12 Black action camera: $350 (save $50)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset: $200 (save $50)
- TP-Link Tapo smart Wi-Fi outdoor plug with Matter: $20 (save $10)
- Whirlpool 1.7-cubic-foot over-range microwave: $180 (save $180)
- Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer: $30 (save $80)
- Yummly smart meat thermometer: $50 (save $50)
- Up to 40% off major appliances
Some items may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you haven't yet. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, like like free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.
And if you want even more Presidents Day deals, check out our posts on mattresses, home security devices, Amazon devices, home goods and other great items.
