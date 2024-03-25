Final Day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale Brings a Whopping 52% Discount on This Exercise Bike

Want to start or expand a home gym to help you hit your fitness goals on your schedule? If you're a fan of cycling, you won't want to miss this limited-time deal that drops this exercise bike below $250.

You can grab yourself the $500 Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect fitness bike for just $240 during the final day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. That's a massive 52% discount on its list price. But be quick if you're interested -- this deal expires tonight.

This bike has 32 levels of resistance to help you customize your workout and adjust as you make progress. It comes equipped with padded, slip-resistant handlebars, adjustable toe cages on the pedals, a large, cushioned seat, scratch-resistant frame and a device holder for your tablet or phone. It also includes front wheels for added mobility if you need to move your bike. And with your purchase, you'll get a 30-day Echelon membership for free, which includes more than 3,000 live and on-demand classes and a wide music selection.

