Escape Into a Meta Quest 2, Save $50 on This Black Friday Bundle

Black Friday has brought one of the best Meta Quest 2 deals yet. The portable VR headset doesn't ever see a huge discount, but with a new bundle, it's never been more tempting to buy one. The best VR headset out there is only $350 for Black Friday, and you get two of the best games available right now -- Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. If you've ever been interested in getting a VR headset, now's the time to buy in.

Meta is releasing a whole new Quest 3 next year, likely with better features at a similar price, which is the one reason you might want to hold back. Even so, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 are two of the best games on the Quest 2, and the bundle with those games is $50 less than the Quest 2 was selling for before this sale. (For obvious reasons, we recommend saving your money and not buying the $1,500 Quest Pro.)

If you want even more storage, the 256GB version of the Quest 2 with these games is $430, which is $70 less than the 256GB model normally costs. Most people won't need the extra storage, but it can be helpful for anyone who's planning on owning a ton of apps.

Meta also has a VR game sale going on right now, with lots of the best Quest games discounted. Here are some of the most notable ones worth getting: