Elevate Your Apparel With These Early Prime Day Fashion Sales

During early Prime Day discounts, you can save money on items in a variety of categories, including fashion. Right now, you can save 15% on for men and women, while have discounts as high as 79% off.

In the fitness category, you have the option to shop for clothing from two brands: Amazon Essentials and Core 10. Core 10 only has women's clothing, but Amazon Essentials carries both men's and women's clothing together. All fitness apparel are basic staples, but, you will find some clothing that's designed specifically to wick moisture or keep you warm. And if you're pregnant and need stretchy yoga pants, you'll find those here too.

Casual clothing with score you deals from Amazon Essentials and Amazon clothing brands from Daily Ritual to Lark & Lo. While the majority of the clothes on sale are also 15% off, in some cases you will save more on select items, including this Peak Velocity for $9 (save 69%).

It should be noted that if you're shopping for men's fitness gear, you'll find more options shopping in the casual clothing section than in the fitness. And, sizes for clothes are about what you would expect from Amazon fashion. Depending on the shirt, sizes can start from small and go all the way up to 3XL, while pants can run from extra small to 3XL.

