DoorDash Is Offering 20% Off Mother's Day Flowers With Same-Day Delivery

When it comes to a quick meal or grocery delivery, it's likely you've heard of DoorDash. And though DoorDash is known for food, you can get a variety of other items on the site, including flowers. If you've been meaning to order Mom a bouquet but haven't gotten around to it yet, there's good news: DoorDash is offering a 20% discount on flowers ordered between May 10 and May 12 and you can get them delivered lickity-split.

DoorDash already offers a variety of flower arrangements for same-day delivery. Just go to the DoorDash app or website and look for the "Flowers" tile at the top to find flowers available in your area (or Mom's). But beginning May 10 through Mother's Day, May 12, you can enter the offer code GIFTOFTIME for 20% off flower arrangements (maximum $15 savings). Delivery fees vary by area and amount of your order, but new customers get free delivery on their first order.

Plus, DoorDash is also offering moms the chance to win one year of free babysitting. By spending at least $30 and using the GIFTOFTIME promo code, you are automatically entered. You can read more about the contest here. And if you're looking for other last-minute Mothers's Day gift ideas, check out our list some of our favorite options.