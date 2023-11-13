Declutter Your Desk and Save $90 With Anker's 240-Watt Desktop Charger
Fast charge up to four devices at once with this powerful multiport hub.
Update, 9 a.m. PT: The coupon on this product, which applied most of the savings mentioned in our original story below, appears to have expired soon after we published. It's now $170, still a decent $30 savings. We'll update this story again if the coupon reappears.
If you've been eyeballing any of the Black Friday phone deals, or maybe you're in the market for a discounted laptop just in time for Cyber Monday, we're with you. But every gadget has its cord, and that can lead to desktop or countertop chaos.
Enter the Anker Prime 240-watt desktop charger, a vertical, four-port USB-C charger that allows you to charge up to four devices at once in a hurry. And the best part? It's currently on sale for $110, down from the regular price of $200. The list price on Amazon is currently $170 -- a 15% savings -- but when you clip the $60 coupon on the page, you'll knock that price down to $110. That's a dramatic $90 savings on a multiport USB-C charger.
Designed to be a super-charger, one of the USB-C ports puts out 140 watts while the other three ports share 100 watts. Three of the four ports are USB-C and one is a USB-A. This allows you to rapidly charge multiple devices at once, including laptops, tablets and phones. In fact, the Anker Prime 240-watt USB-C desktop charger is compatible with more than 1,000 different devices, including Apple and Android smartphones.
Your fleet of devices will be safe thanks to Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 tech, a safety function that monitors temperature 24/7 to prevent overheating. The whole charger sits in a detachable base, and the vertical style allows you to tidy up your mess of cords and keep your desktop or counter space just a little bit more organized.
