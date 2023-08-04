X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Deal of the Day: Upgrade Your At-Home Workout With These $200 Adjustable Dumbbells (Save $200)

Grab PowerBlock Sport's 2-piece adjustable dumbbell set ranging from 10 and 50 pounds while they're half price.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Two PowerBlock Sport 50 adjustable dumbbells are displayed against a yellow background.
PowerBlock Sport/CNET

PowerBlock Sport 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set: $200

Save $199

Adjustable dumbbells are a great investment for those that enjoy working out at home. With a range between 10 and 50 pounds, these dumbbells progress with you -- and multiple family members can use the same set, regardless of where they are on their health and fitness journey. And you can get them for half-price now through Aug. 11.  

$200 at Woot

One of the best parts of working out at home is that you can do it anytime. But not everyone has room for a fully stocked at-home gym. Adjustable dumbbells can help save space while still offering you a versatile workout. 

Woot has the PowerBlock Sport 50 adjustable dumbbell set available right now for just $200 -- that's a 50% discount. This set of dumbbells weighs up to 50 pounds, with 5 pound weight increments so that you can customize the weight as you progress. They're designed with an open handle featuring a rubber grip for added stability and comfort while you lift. This offer is available now through Aug. 11, while supplies last. 

And if you want to check out what other options are out there, look through our roundup of adjustable dumbbell deals happening now. 

Read more: The 7 Best Fitness Apps for 2023

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment
Fitness Accessories
Fitness Tech
Fitness Nutrition