Deal of the Day: Upgrade Your At-Home Workout With These $200 Adjustable Dumbbells (Save $200)

One of the best parts of working out at home is that you can do it anytime. But not everyone has room for a fully stocked at-home gym. Adjustable dumbbells can help save space while still offering you a versatile workout.

Woot has the PowerBlock Sport 50 adjustable dumbbell set available right now for just $200 -- that's a 50% discount. This set of dumbbells weighs up to 50 pounds, with 5 pound weight increments so that you can customize the weight as you progress. They're designed with an open handle featuring a rubber grip for added stability and comfort while you lift. This offer is available now through Aug. 11, while supplies last.

