Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Save Up to $120 on Big Brands
Whether you want something lightweight to get you started or something heavy-duty to push your strength training, we've collected some of the best deals for you.
While having a home gym can be helpful in getting in shape, the reality is that you don't have to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on equipment. There are plenty of workouts you can do with just a pair of adjustable dumbbells, and you don't have to take up a bunch of room with bulky and heavy equipment. There are a lot of varieties of adjustable dumbbells out there, including ones that can be transformed into kettlebells and barbells, so you can get that extra bit of training out of them as well. Granted, they're a bit more expensive than standard dumbbells, but they're cost-effective. And if you check out the deals we've collected below, you can get something great that fits within your budget.
Best adjustable dumbbell deals
If you're just starting out with dumbbells and don't feel quite comfortable with the much heavier weights, this is a great starter set. Adjustable for two, three, four and five-pound increments, you can scale up at your own pace. It also makes them a perfect set to use while doing other exercises that need you to use light weights.
While not a particularly premium set of weights with features you'd expect from a more expensive set, they're still a great starting point if you don't want to spend much money. They can be adjusted up to 52.5 pounds, which is quite a lot and gives you a lot of room to grow before you feel the need to buy a nicer set. It's important to note, though, that this is only one dumbbell with weights, so you'll have to switch hands.
There are plenty of workouts you can do with just a single dumbbell, so if you don't need a pair, you can pick up this HolaHatha dumbbell for $154. It features five different weight configurations ranging from 15 to 55 pounds, and the dual-locking system keeps the plates firmly in place during your lifts.
This multifunctional HolaHatha weight set opens up a few more lifting possibilities. It can be used in dumbbell mode, with weights ranging from 3 to 40 pounds, but can also be used as a barbell (4.5 to 43 pounds) or kettlebell (2 to 21 pounds) as well.
This more premium 3-in1 set goes up to 70-pounds and can be switched between dumbells, kettlebells and barbells, making it a great all-around workout tool.
While they're certainly not cheap, these Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells are our overall favorites on the market right now. They feature 15 different settings ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds each, so they can be used for all kinds of workouts. They also come with a free two-month JRNY membership, which gives you access to on-demand classes, form guidance, rep tracking and more.
Each dumbbell in this set has 12 different weight settings ranging from 11 to 66 pounds, for a total of 132 pounds. Each also comes with its own stand for easy storage in between workouts, and the adjustment dial lets you switch between weights in just seconds. Just be aware that the deal is only available if you have a Prime membership.
