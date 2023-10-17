Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Save Up to $120 on Big Brands

While having a home gym can be helpful in getting in shape, the reality is that you don't have to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on equipment. There are plenty of workouts you can do with just a pair of adjustable dumbbells, and you don't have to take up a bunch of room with bulky and heavy equipment. There are a lot of varieties of adjustable dumbbells out there, including ones that can be transformed into kettlebells and barbells, so you can get that extra bit of training out of them as well. Granted, they're a bit more expensive than standard dumbbells, but they're cost-effective. And if you check out the deals we've collected below, you can get something great that fits within your budget.

Best adjustable dumbbell deals

Tepemccu Tepemccu 5-pound Adjustable Dumbbells Set: $40 Save $4 If you're just starting out with dumbbells and don't feel quite comfortable with the much heavier weights, this is a great starter set. Adjustable for two, three, four and five-pound increments, you can scale up at your own pace. It also makes them a perfect set to use while doing other exercises that need you to use light weights. $40 at Amazon

Yes4All Yes4All 52.5-pound Cast Iron Weights: $60 Save: $6 While not a particularly premium set of weights with features you'd expect from a more expensive set, they're still a great starting point if you don't want to spend much money. They can be adjusted up to 52.5 pounds, which is quite a lot and gives you a lot of room to grow before you feel the need to buy a nicer set. It's important to note, though, that this is only one dumbbell with weights, so you'll have to switch hands. $60 at Amazon

HolaHatha HolaHatha 55-pound dumbbell: $154 Save $56 There are plenty of workouts you can do with just a single dumbbell, so if you don't need a pair, you can pick up this HolaHatha dumbbell for $154. It features five different weight configurations ranging from 15 to 55 pounds, and the dual-locking system keeps the plates firmly in place during your lifts. $154 at Target

HolaHatha HolaHatha 3-in-1 weight set: $170 Save $70 This multifunctional HolaHatha weight set opens up a few more lifting possibilities. It can be used in dumbbell mode, with weights ranging from 3 to 40 pounds, but can also be used as a barbell (4.5 to 43 pounds) or kettlebell (2 to 21 pounds) as well. $170 at Target

Bowflex Bowflex SelectTech 105-pound set: $349 Save $30 Weight Range 5 to 52.5 lbs Size 16.9" L x 8.3" W x 9" H (43 x 21.2 x 22.8 cm) Warranty 2 years Storage Base Included Yes While they're certainly not cheap, these Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells are our overall favorites on the market right now. They feature 15 different settings ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds each, so they can be used for all kinds of workouts. They also come with a free two-month JRNY membership, which gives you access to on-demand classes, form guidance, rep tracking and more. $349 at Amazon