X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Save Up to $120 on Big Brands

Whether you want something lightweight to get you started or something heavy-duty to push your strength training, we've collected some of the best deals for you.

giselle-c.png
giselle-c.png
Giselle Castro-Sloboda Fitness and Nutrition Writer
I'm a Fitness & Nutrition writer for CNET who enjoys reviewing the latest fitness gadgets, testing out activewear and sneakers, as well as debunking wellness myths. On my spare time I enjoy cooking new recipes, going for a scenic run, hitting the weight room, or binge-watching many TV shows at once. I am a former personal trainer and still enjoy learning and brushing up on my training knowledge from time to time. I've had my wellness and lifestyle content published in various online publications such as: Women's Health, Shape, Healthline, Popsugar and more.
Expertise Fitness and Wellness
See full bio
Giselle Castro-Sloboda
3 min read
$40 at Amazon
tepemccu-5-pound-adjustable-dumbbells-set
Tepemccu 5-pound Adjustable Dumbbells Set: $40
Save $4
$60 at Amazon
yes4all-52-5-pound-cast-iron-weights
Yes4All 52.5-pound Cast Iron Weights: $60
Save: $6
$154 at Target
holahatha-single-55-pound-dumbbell
HolaHatha 55-pound dumbbell: $154
Save $56
$170 at Target
holahatha-3-in-1-set
HolaHatha 3-in-1 weight set: $170
Save $70
$209 at Flybird
flybird-adjustable-70-pound-dumbbell-set
Flybird Adjustable 70-pound Dumbbell Set: $209
Save $120
$349 at Amazon
bowflex-selecttech-adjustable-dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 105-pound set: $349
Save $30
$400 at Amazon
ativafit-adjustable-dumbbell-set
Ativafit 132-pound set: $400
Save $100 with Prime

While having a home gym can be helpful in getting in shape, the reality is that you don't have to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on equipment. There are plenty of workouts you can do with just a pair of adjustable dumbbells, and you don't have to take up a bunch of room with bulky and heavy equipment. There are a lot of varieties of adjustable dumbbells out there, including ones that can be transformed into kettlebells and barbells, so you can get that extra bit of training out of them as well. Granted, they're a bit more expensive than standard dumbbells, but they're cost-effective. And if you check out the deals we've collected below, you can get something great that fits within your budget.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Best adjustable dumbbell deals

tepemccu-5-pound-adjustable-dumbbells-set
Tepemccu

Tepemccu 5-pound Adjustable Dumbbells Set: $40

Save $4

If you're just starting out with dumbbells and don't feel quite comfortable with the much heavier weights, this is a great starter set. Adjustable for two, three, four and five-pound increments, you can scale up at your own pace. It also makes them a perfect set to use while doing other exercises that need you to use light weights.

$40 at Amazon
yes4all-52-5-pound-cast-iron-weights
Yes4All

Yes4All 52.5-pound Cast Iron Weights: $60

Save: $6

While not a particularly premium set of weights with features you'd expect from a more expensive set, they're still a great starting point if you don't want to spend much money. They can be adjusted up to 52.5 pounds, which is quite a lot and gives you a lot of room to grow before you feel the need to buy a nicer set. It's important to note, though, that this is only one dumbbell with weights, so you'll have to switch hands.

$60 at Amazon
holahatha-single-55-pound-dumbbell
HolaHatha

HolaHatha 55-pound dumbbell: $154

Save $56

There are plenty of workouts you can do with just a single dumbbell, so if you don't need a pair, you can pick up this HolaHatha dumbbell for $154. It features five different weight configurations ranging from 15 to 55 pounds, and the dual-locking system keeps the plates firmly in place during your lifts. 

$154 at Target
holahatha-3-in-1-set
HolaHatha

HolaHatha 3-in-1 weight set: $170

Save $70

This multifunctional HolaHatha weight set opens up a few more lifting possibilities. It can be used in dumbbell mode, with weights ranging from 3 to 40 pounds, but can also be used as a barbell (4.5 to 43 pounds) or kettlebell (2 to 21 pounds) as well.

$170 at Target
flybird-adjustable-70-pound-dumbbell-set
Flybird

Flybird Adjustable 70-pound Dumbbell Set: $209

Save $120

This more premium 3-in1 set goes up to 70-pounds and can be switched between dumbells, kettlebells and barbells, making it a great all-around workout tool.

$209 at Flybird
bowflex-selecttech-adjustable-dumbbells
Bowflex

Bowflex SelectTech 105-pound set: $349

Save $30

Weight Range 5 to 52.5 lbsSize 16.9" L x 8.3" W x 9" H (43 x 21.2 x 22.8 cm)Warranty 2 yearsStorage Base Included Yes

While they're certainly not cheap, these Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells are our overall favorites on the market right now. They feature 15 different settings ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds each, so they can be used for all kinds of workouts. They also come with a free two-month JRNY membership, which gives you access to on-demand classes, form guidance, rep tracking and more. 

$349 at Amazon
ativafit-adjustable-dumbbell-set
Ativafit

Ativafit 132-pound set: $400

Save $100 with Prime

Each dumbbell in this set has 12 different weight settings ranging from 11 to 66 pounds, for a total of 132 pounds. Each also comes with its own stand for easy storage in between workouts, and the adjustment dial lets you switch between weights in just seconds. Just be aware that the deal is only available if you have a Prime membership.

$400 at Amazon
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment

Fitness Accessories

Fitness Tech

Fitness Nutrition