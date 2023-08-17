X
Deal of the Day: Snag Up to $100 In Extra Savings When You Buy a Lenovo PC

You can grab a ton of discounted tech during the buy more, save more event at Lenovo right now.

adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow
Adrian Marlow
An all-in-one, laptop and 2-in-1 from Lenovo are displayed against an orange background.
Buy More, Save More Event at Lenovo

Take an additional $100 off your Lenovo purchase

If you need to upgrade your PC, Lenovo has some great deals happening right now that will help you score a brand new device at a great price. You can ditch all of your old tech with the company's current buy more, save more sale, scoring you an additional discount of up to $100. 

Lenovo is making it easier for you to ditch your old device and grab a new PC with its buy more, save more promotion. Right now you'll get $25 off your purchase of $500 or more, $40 off your purchase of $750 or more, $60 off your purchase of $1,000 or more or $100 off your purchase of $1,500 or more, which makes it easier to snag a new device for you or your student. Just use code BUYMORELENOVO at checkout to take advantage of this deal now through Aug. 20. And if you are a student, you can verify you status with ID.me to get an extra 10% off. Note that some exclusions do apply.

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of our favorite offers below, but you can check out the entire sale selection at Lenovo.

Yoga 7i 14-inch Intel
Lenovo/CNET

14-inch Yoga 7i: $1,080

Save $270

This laptop sports a 13th-gen Intel Evo processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB of SSD storage, which is plenty of room for those that need ample space for documents and other projects directly on their PC. It comes with a Lenovo Active Pen so you can write or draw directly on this two-in-one device. It has a 2.2K IPS touchscreen with Dolby Vision as well as user-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos. It also meets military-grade rugged MIL STD 810H standards, so if you're often on the go, this model should be able to handle jostles, bumps and anything else that comes your way. 

ThinkCentre M70a Gen 3 21-inch AIO
Lenovo/CNET

ThinkCentre M70a Gen 3 21-inch AIO: $1,059

Save $940

Looking for a desktop? This all-in-one is a solid option, especially at just over $1,000. It has a 21.5-inch display, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. While some creatives or gamers may need a more powerful option, this is model can handle most everyday tasks for those that need to complete schoolwork, work from home or browse the web. It has Dolby Atmos and AI noise suppression for video calls. And its full functional stand supports lift, tilt, pivot and swivel, so you can set your monitor exactly how you want it. 

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel
Lenovo/CNET

14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel: $1,023

Save $2,076

This two-in-one ThinkPad laptop comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro 64, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's a solid option for anyone needing a portable model with some versatility. It has a 360-degree hinge and comes with an integrated pen. And right now it's 67% off. 

More Lenovo deals:

And if you want to see what discounts are available on other brands, be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals happening now. 

