Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Don't Miss These 77 Sales Under $50

Cyber Monday may be over but you still have a chance to snag some affordable deals from a variety of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Target. There are plenty of discounts remaining on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon and Belkin, along with things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers and popular toys for $50 or less. Be warned, though -- these deals will all end soon. If you're looking for stocking stuffers or less expensive gifts, you can also find our roundup of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals under $25.

We'll continue to update this list of Cyber Monday deals under $50 you can still buy today, so check back often for our current picks.

Tech deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Amazon, Apple, JBL and more

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup, making it one of the best options for a lot of people. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The cable is made of Kevlar to ensure that it's ultra durable and can keep up with your wear and tear. It has USB-A, mini USB, and USB-C charging connections that you can mix and match to ensure you can power up all of your favorite gadgets with ease.

Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 model is currently 59% off at Amazon, dropping it back to its lowest price. It comes in three color options, has a 5-inch display on the front and a 2-megapixel camera for video calls with friends and family. You're receiving price alerts for Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Deep Sea Blue

Home deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Air fryer, blender, pillow

With so much of our life being digital these days you may not think a pen is a great gift, but it can be an awesome one. Sometimes, you just need to write things down and this stylish pen not only looks great but also writes very smoothly. Give one a shot today.

This Bella air fryer has a large 8-quart capacity, making it great for use with small or large families. It comes with a divider for the basket so you can cook two things at the same time, though they have to cook at the same temperature, unlike dual-basket air fryers.

Software deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Microsoft, Dollar Flight Club, LastPass and more

This limited-time offer is near the lowest price we've seen for this wildly popular Microsoft Office lifetime license. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $40

Microsoft Office for Mac: $40

This bundle includes five courses and over 180 hours of training materials. Whether you're looking to change careers or want to just learn more on the side, this is a great way to pick up useful skills at a fraction of the regular price.

Whether you travel for pleasure or business, you should be using Dollar Flight Club to help you get the best flights for the cheapest prices. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $50 which is an absolute steal.



Fashion deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Shoes, slippers, travel kit

Hey Dude makes lightweight slip-on shoes in a ton of different colors and patterns, and many of them are 20% off right now. They run true to size and are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time. You're receiving price alerts for Hey Dude Men's Wally Stretch Pride Size 12 | Men’s Shoes | Men's Lace Up Loafers | Comfortable & Light-Weight

Toy deals under $50 after Cyber Monday: Up to 50% off

Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.