Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Black Friday Deals Under $25: Shop 33 of the Best Cheap Black Friday Deals

You don't have to spend a lot to score some of the best Black Friday deals this year.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
2 min read

With just a few days until Black Friday is officially here, the best Black Friday deals are already being made available. Shopping early is a must this year, and if you're trying to make your budget stretch a little further, we have you covered. Here are all the best Black Friday deals under $25 that you can find right now. 

Browse the assortment of deals on tech, home gadgets, subscriptions and more below. We will be continuing to update this page as we find more deals, so be sure to check back often.

Tech deals under $25
Jared DiPane/CNET

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Hue smart bulb

Save $41

Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

$25 at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $25

If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote. 

$25 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Home deals under $25
iHealth

iHealth COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Save $6

At-home COVID tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes.

$12 at Amazon
You're receiving price alerts for iHealth COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Software and subscription deals under $25
Sam's Club

Sam's Club membership

Save $25

For a limited time only, new members can save 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.

$25 at StackSocial

Toys deals under $25
MSCHF

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle

Save $10

Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.

$20 at StackSocial
Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Tamagotchi pets

Up to 28% off

Remember tamagotchis? They've been back around for a while and right now a bunch of different options are on sale. Grab one or two for the kids (or yourself -- who are we to judge?) while they're discounted to as low as $14.

See at Amazon

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.