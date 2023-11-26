Cyber Monday Deal: 'Get a Peloton,' They Said. My Spin Bike Is Half the Price, and I Love It
Hundreds of riding hours later, I still love my Schwinn IC4 spin bike -- and it's 33% off for Cyber Monday.
Like others when the COVID pandemic hit, I stopped going to my local gym and instead searched for a workout I could do at home. "Get a Peloton!," my friends and colleagues advised. While I knew I wanted a spin bike, I also knew I didn't want to pay the premium price Peloton was charging at the time for its bikes and classes. I was sure that, with a bit of research, I could find a well-built and functional exercise bike for much less.
After watching countless YouTube videos and reading Reddit posts on spin bikes, I settled on the Schwinn Fitness IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike, which was about half the price of the original Peloton and a third of the Peloton Plus (right now, Amazon has the Schwinn for 33% off its list price for Cyber Monday). In the nearly two years I've been riding the IC4, I've not regretted my purchase once.
I'm on the bike five or six days a week, 40 minutes at a time, and except for periodically retightening some nuts and bolts and swapping out the dual-side clip/toe cage pedals for what I think are more practical mountain-bike platform pedals, I've not done a thing to the bike except ride it.
The bike is exactly what I wanted -- it was easy to set up and adjust to get the fit I wanted, a quick twist adjusts the electromagnetic resistance, and when I've called Schwinn support with maintenance questions, I was surprised at how helpful the support staff were.
The bike does lack the big display of Peloton bikes, but that's fine by me; I use my own phone to watch movies and listen to podcasts while I pedal. The Schwinn IC4 does come with a smaller digital display that shows my pedal cadence and exercise time, along with estimates of speed, distance and calories burned. It can also display my heart rate.
Nearly two years later and 15 pounds lighter, I'm totally happy with my spin bike.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Cyber Monday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Picks
- Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more