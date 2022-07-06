4th of July Sales Still Going Best Mesh Routers Should You Buy a TV on Prime Day? Dell's 'Black Friday in July' 50% Off at Skillshare Save on TCL's Android Tablet Best Office Chairs Verizon 5G Home Internet Review
Create a Minecraft Mod for $80 With This Coding for Youth Course

Learn how to create new items that you can share with your friends online.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A Minecraft village on water and surrounded by mountains
Minecraft Education

The gaming industry is huge and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Even children are increasingly interested in gaming careers, so what better way to support that than learning coding? With this StackSocial coding bundle for youth, anyone can get into coding and gain essential coding skills for the low price of $80 through July 8.

See at StackSocial

This bundle is designed for ages 11 through 18, but it's likely to be a good fit for any Minecraft fan who has little to no experience with coding. Using JavaScript and Python, your kid will get extensive walkthroughs on creating their own items, blocks, weapons and more.

There are four courses in this bundle: Minecraft mods in Java, JavaScript game design, JavaScript tower defense and Python coding for kids multiplayer adventures. At the end of each course, kids will have the ability to share their mods, start an online portfolio and code simple things. When you grab this deal, it's yours for life and it's accessible via desktop and mobile. 