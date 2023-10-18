Copy Text Directly From Images With a $4 Lifetime TextSniper Subscription

Most Apple computers allow you to copy text directly from an image, but you'll have to actually download it or take a screenshot first. It's a bit of a hassle, and can lead to a lot of clutter on your hard drive. If you're looking for a more convenient alternative, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. TextSniper allows you to instantly copy text from images, PDFs, videos and more, and right now Mac users can get a lifetime subscription for just $4 at StackSocial, which is half-off the usual price. There's no set expiration for this StackSocial offer, so you'll want to get signed up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

TextSniper is one of the best text recognition services out there at the moment. It allows you to extract the text from just about anything on your screen, including images, PDF documents and even videos, and copy and paste them using custom keyboard shortcuts. It even has its own text-to-speech function, and it's compatible with multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, German, Italian and more. Plus, it can be used to instantly scan QR codes and barcodes, and it can be used without an internet connection. This deal scores you lifetime access to TextSniper for one device, which has to be running MacOS 10.15 Catalina or later. Just be sure to redeem your code within 30 days of the purchase.

