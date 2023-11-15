Cook Steaks and More Like a Pro With Up to 29% Off Anova Sous Vides

If you're an avid home cook, adding a sous vide to your kitchen arsenal can help elevate your game and open up a whole new world of recipe possibilities. And right now, you can get your hands on one for less at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The online retailer is currently offering up to $70 off Anova sous vides and accessories, with prices starting at just $57. Though there's no telling how long these early Black Friday deals will be available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

Sous vide is a cooking method where you place a cut of meat (or other ingredients) in a vacuum-sealed bag and immerse it in a circulating bath of precisely-heated water for delicious and consistent results. The Anova Precision Cooker 3.0 has 1,110W of power, circulates the water at a rate of 8 liters/minute and has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity so you can easily monitor and control it remotely using the companion app. And right now, you can pick it up for just $145, which saves you $54.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

You can also bundle it with this 16-liter container that has curved walls to promote circulation, as well as a built-in wire rack and a raised base so you don't damage you countertop. You grab both for just $249, which is $70 off the usual price. You'll also need to grab a vacuum sealer if you don't already have one. This Anova sealer is fast, convenient and has a dedicated pulse vacuum function that is great for more delicate ingredients. Plus it comes with 10 free bags, and it's $23 off right now, dropping the price down to just $57.

