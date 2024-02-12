Charge On the Go With This $90 Anker Power Bank (Save $60)
Amazon's slashed the price of the Anker 737 power bank by 40%. It has a massive 24,000-mAh capacity and can charge up to three devices at once.
This Anker 737 power bank has a massive 24,000mAh battery capacity and 140-watt two-way fast charging to keep all of your essential devices juiced up. Plus, you can charge up to three devices at once. Get your hands on one for just $90: That's a $60 savings on its list price and a new all-time low.
Most of us are reliant on our devices, but power isn't always readily available when we're out and they need a boost. This high-capacity power bank is a great option if you're on the go for long periods of time or may need to power a laptop or tablet to get work done in an area where an outlet isn't readily available. It lists for $150, but it's discounted by 40% right now, bringing the price to just $90. That's the lowest price we've seen.
It has a 24,000-mAh battery capacity and a 140-watt two-way fast charging. It can charge up to three devices at once, via its USB-A port and two USB-C ports. It also has a digital display that gives you the output and input power of each port, as well as the remaining battery percentage and the estimated time remining before it needs to recharge.
There is technically a newer version of this power bank available, but it goes for $180, so this is likely a better option for budget-conscious buyers. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
And be sure to check out the latest phone deals and laptop deals if you're ready to update your current device, so you can hold onto more of your cash.
