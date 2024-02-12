Charge On the Go With This $90 Anker Power Bank (Save $60)

Most of us are reliant on our devices, but power isn't always readily available when we're out and they need a boost. This high-capacity power bank is a great option if you're on the go for long periods of time or may need to power a laptop or tablet to get work done in an area where an outlet isn't readily available. It lists for $150, but it's discounted by 40% right now, bringing the price to just $90. That's the lowest price we've seen.

It has a 24,000-mAh battery capacity and a 140-watt two-way fast charging. It can charge up to three devices at once, via its USB-A port and two USB-C ports. It also has a digital display that gives you the output and input power of each port, as well as the remaining battery percentage and the estimated time remining before it needs to recharge.

There is technically a newer version of this power bank available, but it goes for $180, so this is likely a better option for budget-conscious buyers. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

