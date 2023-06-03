Buy an Annual Costco Membership for $60 and Get a Bonus $30 Gift Card

With the cost of groceries on the rise, trying to feed the whole family can get expensive. That's why it's important to find savings wherever you can. One way to cut back on the costs of everyday essentials is shopping in bulk -- and it comes with the added bonus of taking fewer shopping trips each month. Most big-box stores like Costco require a membership to shop there, and right now, StackSocial has a deal that can help you cut the upfront cost in half.

A one-year Costco Gold Star membership is typically $60, but when you sign up right now with this StackSocial offer, you'll automatically get $30 back in the form of a digital Costco shop card, essentially saving you 50%. Just note that this offer is only available to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months. And with no set expiration, there's no telling how long this deal will remain available. We'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can shop at Costco gas stations and pharmacies, and use the services at its optical and hearing aid centers.

After you sign up, you'll receive your $30 shop card over email, which can be used both in-store and online. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until Nov. 14 to redeem it, or you may not be able to take full advantage of this deal.