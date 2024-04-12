Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Get a Free $100 Amazon Gift Card

It isn't every day that someone gives you $100 to buy a tablet, but that's exactly what Amazon is doing right now. As part of its current deal, you can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and get a free $100 Amazon gift card thrown in. That means you'll pay just $330 and get a tablet and a $100 gift card to spend on whatever you want, perfect for buying accessories or just household essentials. And while you don't need to do anything special, bear in mind this is a limited-time deal and won't stick around forever.

This $330 price gets you the 64GB tablet in one of two colors, but you can also upgrade to the 128GB alternative and pay just $400 -- with the same $100 gift card included.

Despite being a midrange tablet, we found that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has plenty to offer, including S Pen support for note-taking and sketching as well as a high-quality, 10.4-inch screen and solid speakers. You'll get more than 11 hours of battery life based on our tests, making this a great option whether you're streaming your favorite TV show or getting some work done. Whatever you're doing, we're pretty sure that an extra $100 Amazon credit will make it more fun, too.

As far as tablet deals go, this is a pretty great one especially if you already had your eye on this particular model. But again, we don't know when this deal is going to end so factor that into your buying decision before it's too late.