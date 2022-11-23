Bundle the Echo Dot and a Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for Just $10

Amazon is boasting lots of deals ahead of Black Friday, including a long list of Echo deals. There's a new deal that really can't be beat: an Echo Dot 3rd Gen plus a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $10.

The bundle is usually $49, so you get to save $39. But this bundle deal can be finicky: I tried adding this to my cart, but it said that my region was "not supported" and that the discount wouldn't apply. Try it out for your region and you might be able to get the deal.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get access to 90 million songs. After the free month, you can opt to stick with it for $9 or ditch it. The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular speaker with a fabric design that fits perfectly into small spaces.

The speaker has improved audio quality for richer and louder sound. You can pair it with a second Echo Dot for a stereo sound. You can voice control your music by streaming songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and more.