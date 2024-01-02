Bulk Up Your Home Gym With Up to $700 Off Bowflex Fitness Gear

Staying active is an important part of a good health and wellness routine. And if you're hoping to outfit your home with some fitness equipment to help jumpstart your resolutions in the new year, now's the time. Bowflex has discounted select exercise equipment by up to $700 off during its New Year's sale, making it a little more affordable to build your own home gym. That also means you'll be able to workout whenever your schedule allows. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Right now there are a ton of discounts available, including on the popular Bowflex Max Total 16. Regularly $2,499, you can score one for just $1,899 right now. That's a $600 discount. It's our favorite elliptical to stream your favorite shows thanks to its 16-inch HD touchscreen. Plus, it has 20 levels of resistance even comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband. Likewise, our favorite heavy duty treadmill, the Bowflex Treadmill 10, is down to $1,799 right now. It has a high weight capacity of 400 pounds and offers incline and decline options.

If you don't have the room for a full home gym, don't fret. Both the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells and the SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell can help you build muscle, and both earned spots on our roundup of the best workout equipment for small spaces. Or snag the Bowflex 552 dumbbells, our pick for the best overall adjustable dumbbells you can get. They're marked down to just $599, $129 and $379, respectively.

You'll find plenty of other options marked down as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Bowflex to find the right fit for you. And if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track your progress, check out our roundups of the latest Apple Watch deals and Fitbit deals to find one at a discount.