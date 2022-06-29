Build Your Own Website With Up to 83% Off Zyro Premium Plans

Whether you're wanting to create a personal blog, put together a portfolio for prospective clients or start an e-commerce business, a good website is essential. Creating and hosting a website doesn't have to be difficult or expensive, though, especially with the impressive deal Zyro is offering CNET readers right now. You can get simply by using code CNET, bringing prices down as low as $1.99 a month. Plus, right now, you'll get three free months, a free custom domain for a year, free hosting and three months's access to a free business email with all plans. This offer is valid now through July 31.

Designed to help small business owners, Zyro provides tools to make building a successful website or online store fast and simple. There are different subscription plans available, each with its own set of features aimed at different needs. All of the plans include blogging tools, excellent design templates, SEO and branding integrations and a free SSL certificate, with additional e-commerce and newsletter functionalities unlocked on the business-focused tiers.

Zyro also offers 24/7 live chat support with each plan, so you'll always be able to reach someone if you need assistance. The plan you purchase at Zyro includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out for a while and see if it works for you risk-free.