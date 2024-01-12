X
Build Your Own Home Fitness Routine With the Echelon Row for Just $658 (Save $342)

If you're looking for a low-impact total body workout, this discounted indoor rowing machine may be just the ticket.

The Echelon Row is displayed against a gray-periwinkle background.
Echelon/CNET

Most of us have busy schedules, which can make it hard to stay motivated and follow through with a consistent workout routine. That's one reason home gyms have become such a popular option, as having your own equipment means you can use it whenever it's most convenient for you. Investing in your own fitness equipment can be expensive, but right now you can get the $1,000 Echelon Row indoor rowing machine for just $658. That's a $342 discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.  

See at Amazon

This rowing machine provides a low-impact, full body workout. It comes equipped with an easy-glide seat, ergonomic handlebars and 32 magnetic resistant levels so you can adjust as needed, via Bluetooth. Unlike the S-model, this rower doesn't come with its own screen, but it does have a nifty device mount perfect for tablets or phones that pivots and flips, which means you can use your device for non-rowing cross-training workouts. And if you don't have a lot of room in your place, that's okay. This rower has a foldable design so that it can be stored upright when its not in use, saving your floor space. Your purchase also comes with a free 30-day Echelon membership, which will give you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes. 

And be sure to check out our roundup of other fitness deals happening now for discounted wearables, recovery gear and other fitness accessories that won't bust the budget.

