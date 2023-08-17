Brighten Up Your Home With Up to $60 Off Govee Smart Lighting and Much More

Adding some smart lighting is one of the easiest ways to add some personality to your home, and allows you to change the atmosphere with the push of a button. And right now, you can pick some up at a great price. Amazon is currently offering up to $60 off a wide variety of Govee smart lighting products, as well as a handful of other smart home devices and appliances.

There are are some great deals on both interior and exterior smart lights right now, as well as discounts on smart plugs, fans, air purifiers and other helpful home appliances. And to help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below. Not all of these deals have a set expiration, but many are set to end on Aug. 26, so we'd recommend getting your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Also note that most deals will require you to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount.

Govee smart light deals:

Govee Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels (10-pack): $140 Save $40 These unique Govee smart lighting panels are easy to string together, which allows you to create tons of custom designs and layouts. You can easily adjust the colors using your phone, and they have tons of preset effects you can choose, or you can set them to flash and pulse in sync with your music. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount. $140 at Amazon

More Govee smart home deals: