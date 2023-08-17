Brighten Up Your Home With Up to $60 Off Govee Smart Lighting and Much More
Amazon is offering deals on a huge selection of Govee smart home products, including lights, plugs, fans, heaters and other appliances.
Adding some smart lighting is one of the easiest ways to add some personality to your home, and allows you to change the atmosphere with the push of a button. And right now, you can pick some up at a great price. Amazon is currently offering up to $60 off a wide variety of Govee smart lighting products, as well as a handful of other smart home devices and appliances.
There are are some great deals on both interior and exterior smart lights right now, as well as discounts on smart plugs, fans, air purifiers and other helpful home appliances. And to help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below. Not all of these deals have a set expiration, but many are set to end on Aug. 26, so we'd recommend getting your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Also note that most deals will require you to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount.
Govee smart light deals:
These unique Govee smart lighting panels are easy to string together, which allows you to create tons of custom designs and layouts. You can easily adjust the colors using your phone, and they have tons of preset effects you can choose, or you can set them to flash and pulse in sync with your music. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount.
- Govee Neon Rope outdoor smart light: $150 (save $50)
- Govee smart bulbs (4-pack): $32 (save $8)
- Govee 33-foot smart LED light strip: $20 (save $10)
- Govee Glide smart wall lights: $160 (save $20)
- Govee smart light bars: $40 (save $10)
More Govee smart home deals:
Smart plugs are an easy way to add some extra convenience to your home. They can turn any basic device or appliance into a smart device by allowing you to control the power remotely using your phone, or a compatible smart hub. Each Govee smart plug has two outlets that you can control independently or together, and you can set custom schedules and timers for each. Be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the discount.
- Govee smart tower fan: $70 (save $60)
- Govee Life smart air purifier: $80 (save $50)
- Govee Life smart electric kettle: $63 (save $27)
- Govee Life smart space heater: $30 (save $20)
- Govee 6L smart humidifier: $70 (save $30)
