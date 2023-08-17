X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Brighten Up Your Home With Up to $60 Off Govee Smart Lighting and Much More

Amazon is offering deals on a huge selection of Govee smart home products, including lights, plugs, fans, heaters and other appliances.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read

Adding some smart lighting is one of the easiest ways to add some personality to your home, and allows you to change the atmosphere with the push of a button. And right now, you can pick some up at a great price. Amazon is currently offering up to $60 off a wide variety of Govee smart lighting products, as well as a handful of other smart home devices and appliances. 

See at Amazon

There are are some great deals on both interior and exterior smart lights right now, as well as discounts on smart plugs, fans, air purifiers and other helpful home appliances. And to help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below. Not all of these deals have a set expiration, but many are set to end on Aug. 26, so we'd recommend getting your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Also note that most deals will require you to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount.

Govee smart light deals:

govee-hex-panels
Govee

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels (10-pack): $140

Save $40

These unique Govee smart lighting panels are easy to string together, which allows you to create tons of custom designs and layouts. You can easily adjust the colors using your phone, and they have tons of preset effects you can choose, or you can set them to flash and pulse in sync with your music. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount. 

$140 at Amazon

More Govee smart home deals:

govee-dual-smart-plug-4-pack
Govee

Govee dual smart plug (four-pack): $30

Save $10

Smart plugs are an easy way to add some extra convenience to your home. They can turn any basic device or appliance into a smart device by allowing you to control the power remotely using your phone, or a compatible smart hub. Each Govee smart plug has two outlets that you can control independently or together, and you can set custom schedules and timers for each. Be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the discount. 

$30 at Amazon
Upgrading to smart plugs, lights and speakers?
Install the CNET Shopping extension and we'll help you turn your house into a smart home without breaking the bank.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Smart Home Guides

Smart Home