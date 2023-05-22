Bolster Your Home Security With 35% Off Blink's Wired Floodlight Camera

Shoring up your home security is never a bad idea, but the best time to nab a new smart home security camera is when it goes on sale. A deal on one of Amazon's latest security products, the Wired Floodlight Camera from its Blink sub-brand, represents one such opportunity with 35% off its regular price right now. Down to $65, this is the lowest we've seen the camera and floodlight combo go since its January unveiling. The price is good for today only, though, with the Amazon sale matching a one-day offer at Best Buy.

The Wired Floodlight Camera is the first wired floodlight device from Blink. It's built for outdoor use with a weatherproof design and offers built-in floodlights that provide up to 2,600 lumens of light when motion is detected. The camera itself is 1080p HD with support for color night vision and two-way audio. The wired-in design means that you don't have to worry about it running out of power when you need it most, or have to get the ladder out to recharge the batteries periodically. Once set up, you can get live updates and view the camera feed in the Blink app or via your Alexa-enabled smart displays or Fire TV devices.

The device runs on Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge Processor, which allows for smart motion detection features like person detection and activity zones, and also enables footage to be processed locally on the device instead of in the cloud. You can choose to store footage locally, too, though you'll need to use a USB flash drive and a Blink Sync Module 2, both of which are sold separately. Alternatively, cloud storage is available with a Blink subscription plan . You'll get 30 days for free with your purchase of the Wired Floodlight Camera and plans start at $3 per month after that.