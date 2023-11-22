This $30 Blender Is the Only Reason I Eat Spinach. It's 40% Off for Black Friday
I use the Magic Bullet blender to make a daily dose of leafy greens quick and easy.
Not to brag, but I eat a lot of spinach. I throw it in a smoothie, which gives me a semblance of nutrition during busy work-from-home days and sets me up for relatively guilt-free takeout dinners.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
For me, setting healthy eating habits is about ease. If it's complicated or involves a lot of decisions, I'm not going to do it. That's why when I started making smoothies I kept things simple with a small Magic Bullet blender, like this one that's now on sale for 40% off for Black Friday.
I like this Magic Bullet because it's compact, and I don't have a lot of counter space in my apartment. When I used a bigger blender, I had to store the heavy base in a cabinet, and why add one more step to the process? I tend to make my smoothies during frantic breaks between meetings. It's also easy to clean, which is vital for daily use.
And the Black Friday price -- under $30 -- takes some stress out of the blender buying decision. Just start here. Once you get into your smoothie groove, you can explore more advanced options with CNET's top tested blenders of 2023. (My colleague David Watsky, who tested all those advanced blenders, says the Magic Bullet provides "excellent value.") A similar model is on sale at Walmart this week for just $15.
As for the smoothie recipe, I'm no chef but these five ingredients give me the right mix of taste and bragging rights: frozen spinach and blueberries, a banana, some peanut butter, and a scoop of protein powder.
