This $30 Blender Is the Only Reason I Eat Spinach. It's 40% Off for Black Friday

Not to brag, but I eat a lot of spinach. I throw it in a smoothie, which gives me a semblance of nutrition during busy work-from-home days and sets me up for relatively guilt-free takeout dinners.

For me, setting healthy eating habits is about ease. If it's complicated or involves a lot of decisions, I'm not going to do it. That's why when I started making smoothies I kept things simple with a small Magic Bullet blender, like this one that's now on sale for 40% off for Black Friday.

I like this Magic Bullet because it's compact, and I don't have a lot of counter space in my apartment. When I used a bigger blender, I had to store the heavy base in a cabinet, and why add one more step to the process? I tend to make my smoothies during frantic breaks between meetings. It's also easy to clean, which is vital for daily use.

And the Black Friday price -- under $30 -- takes some stress out of the blender buying decision. Just start here. Once you get into your smoothie groove, you can explore more advanced options with CNET's top tested blenders of 2023. (My colleague David Watsky, who tested all those advanced blenders, says the Magic Bullet provides "excellent value.") A similar model is on sale at Walmart this week for just $15.

As for the smoothie recipe, I'm no chef but these five ingredients give me the right mix of taste and bragging rights: frozen spinach and blueberries, a banana, some peanut butter, and a scoop of protein powder.