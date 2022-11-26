Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Deals

Black Friday Is Over, but These 9 Record-Low Deals Are Still Here Ahead of Cyber Monday

You just won't find better deals this Black Friday weekend.

Black Friday may be over, but you can still find some all-time low prices on certain gaming consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers ahead of Cyber Monday. While some discounts are merely good, others are great -- the best we've ever seen, in fact. No kidding. 

Read on for a list of products on-sale that we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current lowest prices of all time. There are deals on discounted products from Apple, Nintendo, Amazon and Google.

For more Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday deal-finding, check out our favorite deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. We've also rounded up the best Black Friday deals still available under $25 and a selection of deals that are so good they'll probably sell out. If all those deals leave your head spinning, check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday cheat sheet.
Chamberlain

MyQ Smart Garage Control: $17

Save $13

This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993 and connects to your phone for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to its best price, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members, they'll be sure to thank you for something that's so useful.

$17 at Amazon
JBL

JBL Go 3 portable speaker: $25

Save $25

The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.

$25 at Kohl's
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle

Save $100

Nintendo rarely offers discounts on the Switch, so this seasonal bundle with Mario Kart 8 is about as good as it gets. At $300, it's the same price as the console normally costs, but also includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (a great game) and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Online. 

$300 at Best Buy
David Carnoy/CNET

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Save $49

The second-gen AirPods Pro are down to $200 right now at several retailers, but we'd be surprised if this deal lasts all the way until Friday. These were just released in September and have received glowing reviews since. Grab a pair today, before you're stuck paying more later.

$200 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
Jared DiPane/CNET

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Hue smart bulb: $25

Save $41

Every time Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set

Save $30

This audio player for kids as young as 3 comes with figurines (called Tonies) they can place on top to hear a bedtime story or a song. The Toniebox starter set has never been priced this low before.

$70 at Amazon
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Google Pixel 6A

Save $150

Google's Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design and screen size. It's the best under-$500 Android phone you can get, and though it's not Google's flagship, the 6A is all most people need in a phone.

$300 at Amazon
Bella

Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer

Save $60

Air fryers are still taking kitchens by storm, and this one is an especially great option: Bella's Pro Series 8-quart features two frying baskets (so you can accomplish twice as much in half the time), with six built-in smart cooking functions, including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

$50 at Best Buy
Keurig

Keurig K-Mini

Save $50

At just $50, this is the lowest we've seen the sleek and small Keurig drop in 2022. As the name suggests, the K-Mini is Keurig's smallest brewer. It only holds enough water to brew a single 6- to 12-ounce cup at a time, so you have to add fresh water after every cup. But with no water reservoir, it has a depth of just 11 inches, about 4 inches less than the K-Slim. If saving counter space is your No. 1 priority, the K-Mini is the best Keurig for you. It's the perfect machine for a college dorm or to plant in your home office.

$50 at Amazon
