Black Friday Deals Under $50: Best Sales on Tech, Toys and More

If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals but have a budget in mind -- don't worry. There are a lot of really great deals so far this year that are quite affordable. Our team is tracking all the top Black Friday deals under $25 and has rounded up some of the best impulse purchases to make right now, but maybe you want something a little nicer.

We will be rounding up all the best Black Friday deals available for under $50 to help you finish your Black Friday shopping with the most success possible. Be sure to check back often as we will be adding new deals when we find them.

Tech deals under $50

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup, making it one of the best options for a lot of people. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

Nomad The cable is made of Kevlar to ensure that it's ultra durable and can keep up with your wear and tear. It has USB-A, mini USB, and USB-C charging connections that you can mix and match to ensure you can power up all of your favorite gadgets with ease.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 model is currently 59% off at Amazon, dropping it back to its lowest price. It comes in three color options, has a 5-inch display on the front and a 2-megapixel camera for video calls with friends and family.

Amazon/CNET Amazon's Fire Tablets are some of the hottest-selling devices during times like Black Friday, and right now the company has its newest (and smallest) tablet marked down to a truly affordable price at just $40. Right now, all three colors are in stock, but that could change at any time so be sure to grab one now.

Home deals under $50

Nomad With so much of our life being digital these days you may not think a pen is a great gift, but it can be an awesome one. Sometimes, you just need to write things down and this stylish pen not only looks great but also writes very smoothly. Give one a shot today.

Best Buy This Bella air fryer has a large 8-quart capacity, making it great for use with small or large families. It comes with a divider for the basket so you can cook two things at the same time, though they have to cook at the same temperature unlike the dual basket air fryers.

Software deals under $50

StackSocial This bundle includes 5 courses and over 180 hours of training materials. Whether you're looking to change careers or want to just learn more on the side, this is a great way to pick up useful skills at a fraction of the regular price.

StackSocial Microsoft Office products are used nearly everywhere these days and there are a lot of features within them to try and learn. Instead of trying to struggle your way through daily tasks, grab this training bundle so you can learn the ins and outs of the software to help make you more proficient.



Fashion deals under $50

Hey Dude Hey Dude makes lightweight slip-on shoes in a ton of different colors and patterns, and many of them are 20% off right now. They run true to size and are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time, so be sure to give them a try today.

Toy deals under $50

Amazon ArmoGear Laser Tag 2-Pack: $33 Save $22 You used to have to go to a place to play laser tag, but now you can do it from home with this awesome kit. It comes with two vests and two of the toy laser guns and is best suited for children 8 years or older.