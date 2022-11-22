Black Friday Is in Full Swing at StackSocial With Deals on Subscriptions and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday is just a few days away, and tons of major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy have already kicked off their sales. But they're not the only ones offering serious savings at the moment. StackSocial also has tons of great offers you can take advantage of right now, including deals on headphones, kitchen gadgets and even discounts on subscriptions and services that you won't find anywhere else right now. Expirations jump around quite a bit between different deals, so if you see an offer you don't want to miss, be sure to double-check how long you have until it expires so you don't miss out.

One of the best deals is on the wireless Bluetooth earbuds. These noise-canceling buds are $100 off, bringing the price to just $50. These make great gifts for anyone who likes to stream music, audiobooks and other content on the go. Each pair has a battery life of up to seven hours per charge and up to 14 hours in the charging case. They're waterproof, making them a good option for going to the gym or wearing outside. Another great gift for just about anyone is the . It comes with eight additional heads and a travel case, and right now it's $160 off, bringing the price down to just $30.

If you're going to be cooking for a crowd this holiday season, and are worried about running out of oven space, you may want to pick up this large on sale for just $100, saving you $80. It has a 7-quart capacity so you can use it to whip up larger dishes, and can be used to toast, steam, bake, roast and much more. You can also get Splash Wines' collection of for 80% off, meaning you'll pay just $70. Note, however, that the $40 shipping fee is not included. However, even at $110, that's a solid deal on enough wine to host all your holiday gatherings (or give out as gifts).

You can save $5 off the cost of an three-month subscription, bringing the price of access to the multiplayer network to $20. Another great subscription to check out is the premium plan. You can get two account codes for lifetime access for just $74, which is hundreds less than getting a subscription from DFC directly. Check out now, but keep in mind that these deals won't last long, so be sure to grab the things you want sooner rather than later.