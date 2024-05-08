Best USB-C Monitor Deals: Save Up to $100 on Top Brands, Like LG, Asus and More

A USB-C monitor can function as more than a simple desktop display, especially with the amount of devices that use USB-C ports these days. You can use your monitor to power other peripheral devices, like a mouse or keyboard, or even charge up your phone, so you'll have a lot fewer cables cluttering up your workspace. You can also run a video feed into the monitor, so you won't need excess HDMI or DisplayPort cables. That functionality can mean you have to pay a bit of a premium, which is why it's worth gaming some of the deals we've collected below.

In terms of resolution, we would recommend at least full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) for a 24-inch display; Quad HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) for a 27-inch display and Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels, or 4K) for anything 32 inches or larger. We'd also suggest that buyers look out for a monitor's maximum brightness rating, which you'll see range from 250 to 500 nits. Lower-end monitors are usually rated at 250 or 300 nits, which will likely suffice for a dark den or basement. For a sun-drenched office, you'll want something that's rated for 350 nits or higher. For more on that, be sure to check out our monitor buying guide before choosing your new monitor.

Below, you'll find a list of the best USB-C monitor deals we could find across some of the biggest brands out there. We'll continue to update this collection of deals with the latest and greatest as well, so make sure to check back if you don't see the deal that's right for you today.

AOC/CNET 32-inch AOC Q32P2CA: $290 Get Amazon Music free for 90 days with purchase This 32-inch 1,440p AOC display has a brightness rating of 350 nits. It supplies a DisplayPort connection and a pair of HDMI ports in addition to USB-C connectivity. It also has integrated speakers and a flexible stand with height, tilt and swivel adjustments. There are no current discounts for this monitor right now, but it costs only $290, and as a perk, you'll get Amazon Music for free for 90 days with your purchase. $290 at Amazon

LG/CNET 27-inch LG UltraFine: $348 Save $32 This 27-inch 4K LG unit is a well-rounded display, and though it isn't available at a huge discount, any price cut is better than none. It offers AMD FreeSync and tons of connectivity. In addition to USB-C, you get a pair of HDMI ports and one DisplayPort connection. There are also two downstream USB ports, which let you connect your USB devices without needing to reach the ports on your PC. It's rated for a sufficient 350 nits of brightness and boasts a sleek, curved stand that provides tilt, height and pivot adjustment. Amazon is also throwing in a free 90-day subscription to Amazon Music with this purchase. This subscription reverts to its original price along with applicable sales taxes after this period. $348 at Amazon

Samsung/CNET 43-inch Samsung M70B Series: $390 Save $110 The Samsung M70B Series is an interesting option because it's a smart monitor, which means it acts as a TV and a monitor and enables some productivity work without the use of a computer. Yes, you read that right. The Workplace mode lets you access Microsoft 365 on the monitor directly, so you can get work done without switching on a PC. Not only will you save $110 for a limited time, you'll also get a free 90-day subscription to Amazon Music with your purchase. After the intro period you'll be liable for the regular cost of this subscription and any applicable taxes unless you cancel. $390 at Amazon

Asus/CNET 27-inch Asus ProArt display: $448 Save $21 This ProArt display from Asus is perfect if you need something that's well-suited for graphic design. It has a 27-inch screen with a 3,840x2,160 resolution and an impressive 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. There is also a solid 96W PD USB-C connection and Vesa Display HDR 400, although it's important to note that monitor HDR is not as good as TV HDR. $448 at Amazon

Gigabyte/CNET 31.5-inch Gigabyte M32U: $630 Save $100 The Gigabyte M32U-EK is a 31.5-inch display with a 4K resolution and support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Input ports include USB-C while HDMI and DisplayPort are also present. Designed for gaming first, this monitor can also be used for office work and more and has built-in speakers and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. To get the full $100 off, remember to fill out the rebate form included on Newegg's menu. $630 at Newegg

