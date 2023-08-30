PlayStation Plus Raising Prices on Annual Subscriptions

Sony is hiking prices on 12-month PlayStation Plus gaming subscriptions, the company shared in a blog post on Wednesday. Beginning Sept. 6, rates are going up globally for all three price tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The announcement comes alongside the reveal for monthly games arriving in September, which includes Saints Row and Black Desert.

The Essential plan is increasing from its current price of $60 to $80, while Extra will change from $100 to $135. The most significant bump is for the Premium tier, which is increasing by $40 to $160 for 12 months of access. As a recurring subscription, the fee is charged automatically every 12 months, but customers can cancel at any time. Existing subscribers who have a 12-month plan will not see the changes go into effect until their renewal date on or after Nov. 6. The company did not indicate whether the cost of its one-month or three-month memberships will increase in the future.

Sony also announced a double discount promotion that kicks off Aug. 30, offering up to 70% off games for PlayStation Plus members.