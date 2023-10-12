Best October Prime Day Monitor Deals: Grab Them Now, The Sale's Almost Over
If you're looking for a monitor on the cheap, check these out.
Picking up a brand-new monitor for your PC or Mac can put a painful dent in your wallet, but you can frequently find them at slightly less destructive prices. Some great monitors are usually during Amazon's annual Prime Day and its competitors' sales; the holiday shopping season starting with Black Friday is also a good time to find some good deals on them. But they're rarely on the same products, so if you see one you want, think about grabbing it.
This 27-inch Samsung monitor is a great pick if you're looking to upgrade your workstation. It features a curved full HD LED display with a stunning 3000:1 contrast ratio and a fast 4ms response time, and has an eye saver mode that reduced harmful blue light.
With a blazing fast 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, this Samsung monitor boasts powerful performance for gamers. It features a stunning 32-inch QLED display and an ergonomic design that allows you to adjust the height, tilt and angle of your screen, or even rotate it 90 degrees for use in portrait mode.
More October Prime Day monitor deals:
- Lepow 15.6-inch portable HD monitor: $100 (save $60)
- Acer Nitro XZ270 27-inch curved gaming monitor: $160 (save $165)
- LG UltraWide 34-inch QHD curved monitor: $330 (save $140)
- Samsung M70B 32-inch smart monitor: $300 (save $100)
- Acer SB242Y 23.8-inch FHD monitor: $85 (save $55)
- Samsung SR35 24-inch FHD monitor: $105 (save $75)
- Asus ProArt 24.1-inch WUXGA monitor: $159 (save $80)
