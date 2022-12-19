Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.

You can still find a ton of great deals on nearly everything at Amazon. From DNA test kits to computers, clothing, electronics and even tools, you'll want to see what you can get delivered to your location by checking the product listing to see if it delivers before or after Christmas.

To help you save even more on your last-minute shopping, Best Buy just kicked off a "Last Minute Sales Event" which runs through Christmas Eve. You can opt for in-store pickup for stuff that's available from a local store and in many cases you can still have items delivered to you in time for the holidays.

One of the easiest ways to ensure your gift arrives in time is by getting a digital gift. StackSocial has tons of options starting under $25. You can get everything from a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for $30 to courses that can help you learn a new language, learn sign language, how to code and so much more. At these prices, you may find a few deals that are worth gifting this holiday season.

Target is offering several options to help ensure you can get your gifts on time. From curbside or in-store pickup to same day delivery via Shipt, there are options for everyone. The retailer has stocking stuffers starting at $1, up to 60% off video games, 50% off kitchen items and much more available right now so don't miss out.

From last-minute rollbacks to $60 off the Xbox Series S, Walmart has your gifting needs covered. There are options for in-store pickup and shipping on most items, and remember that Walmart offers Walmart Plus members free shipping so it may be worth looking into a membership if you need faster options.

This limited-time two-for-one membership bundle is a great option that's absolutely worth gifting. You can keep one for yourself and give away the other, or give away both if you prefer. MasterClass offers tons of great learning opportunities on a variety of categories, from food to sports and even government.

In addition to discounts across nearly everything it sells, Kohl's is offering its oft-loved Kohl's Cash with purchases through Christmas Eve. From 30% off Lego sets to 60% off family pajama sets, there are deals here for the whole family (and then more) so be sure to check them all out.

As part of its Last Minute Gift Sale, Macy's is offering between 20% and 60% off a wide selection of gifts. These include options for men, women and kids on everything from handbags to toys, beauty, shoes and more.