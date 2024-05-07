Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Here: Preorder Yours Today

When it comes to high-performance tablets, few can compete with the iPad Pro. The wait is over for iPad fans hoping for new models to hit the market. Apple's virtual "Let Loose" event on Tuesday brought news of new iPads, including Air and Pro models. The new iPad Pro comes in both 11- and 13-inch models, and each is equipped with notable upgrades over its predecessor, including moving FaceTime cameras to a new position on the long edge, new Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays that can hit a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in HDR and the new M4 chip for a massive boost in performance, including for AI-based tasks.

You can preorder the new iPad Pro from Apple now, and while not many other retailers have preorders for the iPad Pro available just yet, we'll keep updating this page as more offers come online.

Watch this: Everything Announced at Apple's iPad Event in 7 Minutes 07:16

How much does the iPad Pro cost?

Apple products tend to be expensive, especially when new items first hit the market. The baseline iPad Pro with an 11-inch display starts at $999 for the 256GB model. Need a more robust model? Prices increase to $1,199 for 512GB of storage, $1,599 for 1TB of storage or $1,999 for 2TB of storage.

Like the Pro models, the latest iPad Air also comes in either 11- or 13-inch models, which are also available for preorder now. The iPad Air comes in at a lower cost than the iPad Pro, with the base model starting at just $599. For those looking for a solid tablet option that can balance power with affordability, it may be a good option. All of the new iPads are compatible with the brand-new Apple Pencil Pro, which can be added to your purchase when you preorder at Apple for an additional cost of $129. Additionally, there is a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro available for $349.

Now that the new iPad models have arrived, we expect some of the older iPad models to drop in price. If you're on the fence about investing in a brand-new model, you can check out all of the latest iPad deals to see if there's an option that meets your needs and saves you some cash.

Apple/GIF by Arielle Burton/CNET

Best iPad Pro preorder deals