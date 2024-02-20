Best Buy's Extended Presidents Day Appliance Sale Is Still Offering Amazing Deals

Presidents Day may be over, but you can still cash in some massive holiday savings on major appliances for your home if you're looking to upgrade. Best Buy is making it more affordable to snag big-ticket items by offering up to 40% off a huge selection of home appliances. You can find hundreds of big-ticket items, including washers and dryers, refrigerators and more, at bargain prices, however, these deals will only stick around through Feb. 28, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Best Buy's Presidents day sale markdowns caught our attention with a few standouts you should definitely consider. First there's a Samsung three-door fridge with a huge capacity, in a gorgeous black stainless steel finish. This fridge would normally sell for around $2,070, but it's yours now for just $1,250.

Looking for a new electric range with Wi-Fi and more? You can score a Samsung freestanding model with a no-preheat air fryer and convection for just $800, down $190 from the original asking price. The Samsung 4.5 cubic foot stackable smart front-load washer in a beautiful champagne color is usually over $1,000 and is now marked down by $335, bringing the price to just $700. And the Samsung 4.5 cubic foot washer-and-dryer combo is $1,400, saving you $670.

And once you've kitted out your kitchen with new appliances, you can find smart home deals on a number of devices right now that can upgrade your home and simplify your daily routine without breaking the bank.