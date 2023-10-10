Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale Has Launched to Rival Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day event isn't the only retailer sale offering massive savings right now. Snag great deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, small kitchen appliances and more ahead of the holiday rush.
Amazon's October Prime Day has arrived -- but there are plenty of other competitive sales worth checking out. Best Buy just launched a 48-hour flash sale, offering big discounts on laptops and tablets, TVs, kitchen appliances, smart devices and more. And for many of the markdowns, My Best Buy Plus or Total rewards members can save even more. We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals below, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy to find everything you need ahead of the holiday shopping season. These deals expire Oct. 11.
Best deals on tech during Best Buy's Flash sale
The LG OLED C3 sets the standard for high-end picture quality. If you're ready to upgrade you're entertainment space, you can get this 65-inch OLED TV for $800 less than it usually lists for -- and you'll get a $100 digital gift card to use on a later purchase with your order.
If you're looking for a solid pair of over-ear headphones with noise canceling technology, you may want to snag the WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy while they're $100 less than what they typically list for. This pick remains our favorite Sony ANC headphones thanks to excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, multipoint connectivity and a long battery life.
More flash sale tech deals:
- Up to 50% off select Amazon smart home products
- Up to $500 off select Windows laptops
- Insignia 43-inch N10 Series HD TV: $120 (save $80)
- Apple 10.2-inch (9th-gen) iPad Wi-Fi (64GB): $270 (save $60)
- Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera (2-pack): $200 (save $180)
- Apple M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $899 (save $200)
Best deals on home and kitchen during Best Buy's flash sale
Keeping up with chores can be tough, but robot vacuums allow you to set schedules to clean your floors automatically. This combination model is a great way to keep hard floors and carpet alike free from debris without you having to lift a finger. And at $150 off, it's a solid deal.
If you love to bake and have had your eye on a stand mixer for a while, now is a great time to pull the trigger and purchase one for your kitchen. Best Buy has slashed the price on the 5.5-quart KitchenAid model by $170, making it more affordable to get a heavy-duty model that can help you fold, knead, mix, shred or beat dense ingredients.
More flash sale home and kitchen deals:
