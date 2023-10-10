Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale Has Launched to Rival Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day has arrived -- but there are plenty of other competitive sales worth checking out. Best Buy just launched a 48-hour flash sale, offering big discounts on laptops and tablets, TVs, kitchen appliances, smart devices and more. And for many of the markdowns, My Best Buy Plus or Total rewards members can save even more. We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals below, but be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy to find everything you need ahead of the holiday shopping season. These deals expire Oct. 11.

Best deals on tech during Best Buy's Flash sale

Best deals on home and kitchen during Best Buy's flash sale

iRobot Roomba i5 Plus robot vacuum and mop: $400 Keeping up with chores can be tough, but robot vacuums allow you to set schedules to clean your floors automatically. This combination model is a great way to keep hard floors and carpet alike free from debris without you having to lift a finger. And at $150 off, it's a solid deal. Details Save $150 $400 at Best Buy

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $280 If you love to bake and have had your eye on a stand mixer for a while, now is a great time to pull the trigger and purchase one for your kitchen. Best Buy has slashed the price on the 5.5-quart KitchenAid model by $170, making it more affordable to get a heavy-duty model that can help you fold, knead, mix, shred or beat dense ingredients. Details Save $170 $280 at Best Buy

