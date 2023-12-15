Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Has Discounts on Laptops, TVs, Appliances, Headphones and More

There's something that's just great about buying gifts for family and friends, and getting an excellent deal just makes the whole experience that much sweeter. To that end, Best Buy is having a huge sale right now, and you can grab so many different things, including TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances, drones, phones, and even Legos, so there's absolutely something available for everybody. Just be aware that the sale ends on Sunday, Dec 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so if you see something you like, pick it up before the deal expires.

To help you make the most of these holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers. For example, you can score a $100 discount on the GoPro Hero 11 bundle that includes two extra batteries, a quick clip, a head strap, a handler and a carrying case, bringing the price to $350.

Other big bargains that we expect to see throughout the weekend sale include a rare $41 discount on the Sonos One SL smart speaker that brings the price down to $159, as well as a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $550. And anyone looking to add some home security cameras for extra peace of mind can get the 12-piece Arlo 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for $270 -- that's a $300 savings on its usual list price.

You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances like the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer for just $45 instead of $110 and the Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $70 instead of the usual price of $150. There's also an $80 discount on the ninth-gen Apple iPad, which makes a great holiday gift.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale: