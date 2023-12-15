Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Has Discounts on Laptops, TVs, Appliances, Headphones and More
If you want to grab some gifts for the holidays, Best Buy is having a massive 3-day sale going on right now that you can take advantage of.
With the holidays almost here, now is the perfect time to do a little bit of holiday shopping to round out anything you missed out on. Luckily, Best Buy is having a massive 3-day sale going on right now on everything from TVs to appliances, so it's the perfect time to pick something up. There are also some excellent exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so consider subscribing to either if you haven't already.
There's something that's just great about buying gifts for family and friends, and getting an excellent deal just makes the whole experience that much sweeter. To that end, Best Buy is having a huge sale right now, and you can grab so many different things, including TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances, drones, phones, and even Legos, so there's absolutely something available for everybody. Just be aware that the sale ends on Sunday, Dec 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so if you see something you like, pick it up before the deal expires.
To help you make the most of these holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers. For example, you can score a $100 discount on the GoPro Hero 11 bundle that includes two extra batteries, a quick clip, a head strap, a handler and a carrying case, bringing the price to $350.
Other big bargains that we expect to see throughout the weekend sale include a rare $41 discount on the Sonos One SL smart speaker that brings the price down to $159, as well as a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $550. And anyone looking to add some home security cameras for extra peace of mind can get the 12-piece Arlo 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for $270 -- that's a $300 savings on its usual list price.
You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances like the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer for just $45 instead of $110 and the Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $70 instead of the usual price of $150. There's also an $80 discount on the ninth-gen Apple iPad, which makes a great holiday gift.
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:
- JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker: $40 (save $30)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): $55 (save $75)
- Blink Outdoor 3 security camera (2-pack): $90 (save $72)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $100 (save $60)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 (save $100)
- LG 27-inch FHD FreeSync monitor: $100 (save $100)
- Insignia 43-inch N10 Series: $130 (save $40)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $199 (save $50)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1-channel soundbar: $200 (save $200)
- Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds: $200 (save $100)
- KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer: $300 (save $200)
- Samsung 50-inch TU690T Crystal TV: $280 (save $100)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i: $350 (save $280)
- Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link purifier: $380 (save $250)
- PlayStation 5 bundles: $500 (save $70)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: $600 (save $330)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i exercise bike: $650 (save $650)
- ASUS TUF Gaming A16: $750 (save $350)
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch: $750 (save $250)
- Sony 75-inch X80K 4K Google TV: $900 (save $300)
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers