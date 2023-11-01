Best Buy's 1-Day Sale Offers Up to $200 Off the Still-Excellent Galaxy Tab S8

If you want to buy a tablet but don't want to spend over the odds getting into the Apple ecosystem, Samsung makes some excellent Android tablets worth considering. While the newest Galaxy Tab S9 is already out, older models like the Galaxy Tab S8 series are still great. And because the Galaxy S8 is now officially a previous-gen model, we've started to see some great deals on them, like during this one-day sale at Best Buy where you can grab the Tab S8 for as low as $520 or get the S8 Plus model for $700.

With an easy-to-use Android OS and Microsoft 365 integration, this sleek Samsung tablet is designed for both work and play. It features a vibrant 11-inch LCD display and comes with the S Pen stylus (a $60 value) included, which makes it great for taking notes, sketching, marking up documents and much more. Internally, it's equipped with a powerful first-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 8GB of RAM, and while the base model comes with only 128GB of storage, that can easily be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6E for lightning-fast web performance, though you'll need a compatible 6E router to take full advantage of those speeds. With an impressive 10,090-mAh battery and weighing in at just over one pound, it's designed for all-day use while you're on the go.

