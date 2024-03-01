Best Buy Weekend Sale Slashes Prices on Tons of Top Tech
Snag TVs, laptops, cameras and more at bargain prices during Best Buy's three-day sale happening right now.
If you're looking to save on new tech, you won't want to miss the sale happening right now at Best Buy. The company just launched a massive three-day sale filled with deep discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, tablets, action cameras, smart lighting and more. It's a great opportunity for those that may have missed out Presidents Day sales earlier this year to score big savings.
There are a lot of items marked down, so in an effort to save you time and energy, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted the best offers below. Keep in mind that these offers will end Sunday, March 3, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your selection before that if you don't want to miss out.
This outdoor TV has a 55-inch screen, 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's a great choice for covered patios, decks or balconies as we start to prepare for warmer weather.
This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch full HD touchscreen display as well as a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage.
Nab the latest MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch screen and an M2 chip for fast processing for less than a grand.
This 3-in-1 device can clean your air, cool your space or warm things up when you need it to -- all with an anti-allergen HEPA filter. It tracks air quality and has smart features to prevent overheating as well. And right now it's only $200.
Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at all-time low pricing of just $450. That's a $150 discount on this fifth-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip.
More great deals at Best Buy:
- Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): $999 (save $300)
- iRobot Roomba j5 robot vacuum/mop: $349 (save $250)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop (512GB): $350 (save $280)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): $319 (save $80)
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum kit: $350 (save $120)
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (512GB): $670 (save $280)
- GoPro Max 360 action camera: $400 (save $100)
- Apple Pencil (1st-gen): $79 (save $20)
- Apple AirPods 2: $100 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $300 (save $150)
- DuraPro 55-inch outdoor partial sun 4K TV: $1,199 (save $600)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera security bundle: $250 (save $350)
- Jabra Connect 5t true wireless earbuds: $100 (save $70)
- Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $200)
- Apple MacBook Air (M1): $750 (save $250)
- Philips Hue A19 smart lighting starter kit: $90 (save $40)
- Shark 3-in-1 Max air purifier, heater and fan: $200 (save $250)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500)
- LG Gram 16-inch laptop (1TB): $1,200 (save $600)
- Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED 4K TV: $1,700 (save $300)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $550 (save $250)
- GoPro Hero12 Black action camera: $350 (save $50)
- Up to 30% off major appliances
- Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $199 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $115 (save $85)
- LG Flex 42-inch OLED 4K TV: $2,000 (save $500)
- Char-Broil Edge electric grill: $560 (save $240)
- Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $800 (save $300)
It's worth noting that some items may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been holding out on signing up, now may be the time to consider a subscription. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, like like free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.
