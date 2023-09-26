Best Buy Knocks Up to $160 Off the Already-Affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung is the brand to beat -- claiming multiple spots on our list of the best models for 2023. And you don't have to drop $800 or more on a sleek new Galaxy Tab S9 for a great tablet experience. Last year's Tab S6 Lite is an affordable alternative that's still great for the basics, and today only, you can snag it for 37% off at Best Buy, saving you up to $160 and dropping the starting price down to just $220. But this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Prices are matched at Amazon, too.

Though it's not the most powerful tablet on the market, the Tab S6 Lite is great for light work and day-to-day needs like checking email, streaming shows and movies, scrolling through social media and more. Internally, it's equipped with a Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, and either 64GB of storage for $220, or 128GB of storage for $270. It features a 10.4-inch LCD display, and it weighs in at just 16.4 ounces, which makes it great for taking on the go. It also comes with a Samsung S Pen stylus (a $60 value), which is perfect for taking notes, editing photos and more on the fly.

And if you're in the market for another model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best tablet deals available now for even more bargains.