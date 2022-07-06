Best Buy Challenges Amazon Prime Day with Upcoming 'Black Friday in July Sale'

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We've known for a few weeks that Amazon Prime Day deals were officially kicking off on July 12, and since then we've seen a few competitors announce similar sales. Now, Best Buy is joining in on the action with an official announcement of its upcoming Black Friday in July Sale, which competes with Prime Day and starts on July 11. The three-day sale will cover nearly everything the big-box retailer sells, such as TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.

One advantage that Best Buy has over Amazon's Prime Day event is that you're able to shop online and pick orders up as soon as the same day, where availability permits. You'll just need to look for the "Store Pickup" option during checkout, and most Best Buy locations even offer a curbside pickup option at this point. On thousands of other products, Best Buy is offering free same-day delivery and on orders of $35 or more you can get free next-day delivery.

Best Buy did preview some of the deals that will be available next week. These include:

Save up to $300 on select laptops

Save up to $200 on select MacBook models

Save on the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro

TVs as low as $79.99

Save up to 50% on select small kitchen appliances

Save up to $350 on select gaming desktops

Save $170 on select KitchenAid stand mixers

Save $50 on select models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

$599.99 for Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum (Save $100)

$799.99 for Sony 48-inch Class Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K Smart TV (Save $500)

$249.99 for TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV (Save $150)

$429.99 for Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill with Grill Cover (Save $220)

$179.99 for Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) (Save $40)

$124.99 for Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones (Save $125)

$179.99 for Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Save $170)

$799.99 for NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle (Save $500)

While the sale is set to kick off on July 11, Best Buy is giving members of its Totaltech program an extra day to shop the deals. This means that Totaltech members can start shopping all of Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals on July 10, and the deals will remain available to them until July 17. This gives Totaltech members an extra five days to shop the big sale. In addition, Totaltech members will have a chance to purchase hard-to-find products during the sale and will be notified beforehand with the details.

If you aren't a Totaltech member, you can sign up for an annual subscription now for $200 per year.