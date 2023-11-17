Bambu Lab Is Knocking $100 Off Our Best 3D Printer Pick of 2023 for Black Friday Alongside Other Deals

Bambu Lab is a fairly new 3D printing company but it's taken the space by storm in the last few years. This year it is holding a Black Friday event that discounts almost all of its products, including the P1S, our best 3D printer of 2023 and one you should be looking at buying this year.

As of today, you will be able to buy the P1S for $599, a saving of $100 from the previous price. The P1S is an upgrade to the previous best winner, the P1P, and with that $100 discount, it makes those upgrades free as the P1P is that same $599 price tag normally.

James Bricknell/CNET Bambu Lab P1S: $599 Save $100 Like Perfect balance of cost and quality

Speedy

Fully enclosed Don't like Controller needs some work When it comes to that balance of speed, quality and price, nothing comes close to the P1S. It's compatible with the AMS color system to make fantastic models, and the Black Friday sale price puts it squarely in the "must buy this Black Friday" column. The quality of the models and the speed at which it can print them is amazing, and very few printers can do both of those things at anywhere near the same price. The P1S beats out its predecessor, even though it is the same machine in every mechanical way because the case and door make it a more well-rounded product. $599 at Bambu Lab

At $599, the P1S is the printer I recommend you buy this Black Friday, but Bambu Lab has other deals too. The P1P -- basically the P1S without the camera, side panels or door -- has a $60 discount, down to $539 while the flagship X1 Carbon, combined with the AMS color system, sees the largest discount at $1,229, a saving of $150.

Other Bambu Lab Black Friday Deals

If the Bambu Lab P1S doesn't tickle your fancy, or it's a little too rich for your pocket, make sure you check out our best Black Friday 3D printer deals for all the great deals happening over this event.