Bag This Keychron C3 Pro Custom Gaming Keyboard for Just $30 While You Can

The number of gaming keyboards available for buyers to choose from has ballooned in recent years, and the upshot is that you can pick up a budget gaming keyboard for way less than you might think. Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards around, and now you can get one of its custom gaming keyboards, the Keychron C3 Pro, for just $30 for a limited time only. How limited? We don't know, so consider placing your order now while the going is good.

The Keychron C3 Pro features 87 programmable keys in a compact TKL design with the option of brown or red switches. It's a keyboard that's designed to work with macOS, Windows and Linux, so there's plenty of flexibility -- and that's just the start.

This keyboard supports QMK/VIA software, which means it can be programmed and remapped, offering the ultimate in keyboard customization. You can personalize the keyboard's layout at will, customize the backlight effects and more. Keychron's 1,000Hz polling rate and n-key rollover are convenient features to help ensure a responsive typing experience, too.

As for the keycaps, they're a double-shot ABS construction which means they're durable and wear-resistant -- key for those who plan on getting some serious gaming done.

Keyboards have become big business of late, and there are some wonderful options out there. Looking to get a more premium keyboard at a great price? Our list of the best keyboard deals will have you tapping away in money-saving bliss in no time at all.