Bag Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for Just $170 Today, Saving $50

There are tons of Android tablets for you to choose from, especially if you're looking to pick up a relatively inexpensive model. The iPad lineup is pretty great, but none of the tablets in it are what anyone would call inexpensive and they can be overkill if you aren't already in the Apple ecosystem. What's more, you can still get a bargain Android tablet from a big-name brand, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus proves that, and right now it's even cheaper than usual thanks to a $50 discount that brings the price down to just $170. That's the price at Amazon today, but you can also get the same $50 discount at Best Buy for a limited time, too. That route will also get you a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well as three months of free YouTube Premium. A six-month subscription to Norton 360 antivirus software is also thrown in for good measure.

The tablet itself comes with a large, 11-inch display and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded using the microSD card slot should you need to. You'll get to choose between silver and black colorways to match your aesthetic, too. Processing power is handled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chip paired with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung's bargain tablet is thin and light and is a great option for those who need a tablet for consuming media and playing games when a small phone display just won't cut it. There's even support for multitasking so you can run multiple apps at the same time. Other notable features include quad speakers and support for Dolby Atmos. But as inexpensive as this tablet might be, we know it won't be for everyone. Be sure to check out our collection of the best tablet deals if the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus doesn't quite do it for you.