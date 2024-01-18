Back Up Your Essential Data With Samsung's T7 2TB SSD for Just $120 Today

We live in a digital world, but there are times when our devices fail unexpectedly, and you can lose a ton of important data when they do. External hard drives are a great investment that can help you avoid that situation, so you can always have access to the essential files you've backed up on a second device. Best Buy has slashed the price on Samsung's portable T7 2TB SSD by $90 right now, meaning you'll pay just $120 to get your hands on one. This one-day deal will expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

This solid state drive offers two full terabytes of storage and comes with both a USB-C to C and a USB-C to A cable so you can transfer files easily. It reads up to 1,050 megabytes per second and writes up to 1,000MB per second on supported devices. Plus, it's compact enough to throw in your laptop bag and it's built to be shock-resistant, so it can withstand a fall from a height of up to 6 feet. There's even built-in tech to keep the drive from overheating during data transfer. And if you're worried about keeping your data private, it also has 256-bit AES encryption and is password protected. This deal is specifically for the blue variant with the red and black versions going for $40 more.

