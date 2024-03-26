B&H Offers Apple's M1 MacBook Air for Just $699, but You Must Act Now

Apple's M1 MacBook Air might not be the latest version of Apple's iconic laptop these days, but it's still a great laptop, especially for those who are just dipping their toes into the world of MacOS and the Apple ecosystem. With the release of the M3 MacBook Air we've started to see the M1 version plummet in price, making it an even better deal than ever before. Walmart was already selling the laptop for just $699 and now B&H Photo is also offering the laptop for the same $699 asking price. The catch? You must order before the deal expires on March 29.

The M1 MacBook Air comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display and the Apple's own M1 chip, which replaced years of Intel chips. This machine performs well and has a long-lasting battery, the likes of which no Apple MacBook Air was able to achieve before, packed into a thin and light design. The M1 chip in this particular configuration has an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU as well as a 16-core Neural Engine.

This model comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Multiple colors are available; you can choose between gold, space gray, and silver. Other notable features include Touch ID for Apple Pay and other forms of authentication. Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 connectivity are also available.

Looking to pick up a newer model or need more power? Our list of the best MacBook deals has all the latest prices on the MacBook Air as well as the MacBook Pro models, too.