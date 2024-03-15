Walmart Debuts $699 Price Point for MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

Want a new MacBook Air with an Apple M1 chip, without breaking the budget? You're in luck.

On Friday, Walmart announced a $699 price point on the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, making the device CNET has called "the most universally useful laptop you can buy" more affordable than ever before. The new price is available now on Walmart.com and will soon be available in select stores, according to a press release.

"Customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price," said Julie Barber, executive vice president of merchandising for Walmart U.S., in the release.

The MacBook Air with M1 boasts a 13.3-inch Retina Display, up to 18 hours of battery life and a quiet, fanless design, features that helped the product secure a CNET Editors' Choice award when it debuted in 2020. The MacBook Air is thinner and lighter than its MacBook Pro cousin, but still provides plenty of computing power for tasks like professional editing, gaming and working on the go.

Walmart

Powerful performance, substantial savings

New MacBook computers often command a premium for non-gaming laptops. For example, the newest MacBook Air model starts at $1,099 and the newest MacBook Pro model will set you back a minimum of $1,599. For those wanting a new MacBook Air with M1, Walmart now has it for just $699 in three colors – silver, space gray and gold (which is more of a rose gold) – making it accessible to more people.

"We're working hard to bring premium brands to our physical and virtual shelves, and we're excited to work with Apple to do just that," Barber said.

Apple's processor switch in 2020 from an Intel-based chip to its own Apple chip has paid off. The move lets the MacBook Air with M1 handle graphics-intensive tasks while also maintaining good battery life, an essential combo for users who expect to spend hours in classrooms or coffee shops without access to a wall outlet.

If you're new to the Mac interface, the MacBook Air with M1 is easy to learn and is compatible with your other Apple devices. For example, you can answer calls and texts directly from your Mac using the Messages app, or extend your workspace by syncing your computer with an iPad. The Macbook Air with M1 seamlessly integrates many of the most popular work apps, including Microsoft 365, Adobe Creative Cloud and Google Drive.

As consumers continue to grapple with inflation and a higher cost of living, they'll seek out electronics investments that are both durable and competitively priced. A $699 MacBook Air with M1 chip ticks both boxes, and is available now at Walmart.com.