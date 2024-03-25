X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Attention, Bargain Hunters: These Sub-$25 Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals End in Just a Few Hours

It's the final few hours of Amazon's Big Spring sale. Take advantage of these deals while you still can.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

We are now in the final hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, but don't worry, there are still great deals available. We've researched and found great bargains for less than $25. There are some excellent deals like Amazon's Echo Pop and streaming devices. There are also a lot of great discounts on fitness gear, households items and more, making this a great opportunity to stock up on any supplies you need for the house. But these offers end in just a few hours, so fill your carts soon. 

See at Amazon

We've gone through the sale to help bargain hunters save both time and money and have listed the best finds you can snag for under $25 below, including discounts on Apple, Belkin, Anker and even some of Amazon's own devices, all of which you can take advantage of right now. We'll keep updating this page as deals come and go, so check back often.

Amazon Echo Pop: $23

If you're looking for a small smart speaker with a sleek design, the Echo Pop is a solid bet, and right now it's less than $25.

Details
Save $17
$23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20

If you're looking for a budget streamer, this deal is a great buy. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it integrates well with Echo speakers if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem. 

Details
Save $10
$20 at Amazon

Renpho Smart Jump Rope: $20

Track your time, number of jumps and calories with this smart jump rope that connects to the Renpho Health app so you can see your progress. If you're a Prime member, you can get it for just $17 when you include the on-page coupon savings.

Details
Save $10
$20 at Amazon

GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $12

This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights is a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings.

Details
Save $18
$12 at Amazon

More deals you can grab for under $25:

Check out our roundup of all the great deals happening at Amazon right now or check out the deals happening during Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.