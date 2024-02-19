Appliance Shopping? Don't Miss Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale for Amazing Deals

Presidents Day has arrived and with it come Presidents Day sales on everything from tech to mattresses. Along with these, discounts on home appliances are a time-honored tradition this time of year. And right now, Best Buy is upholding that tradition with up to 40% off a huge selection of home appliances. Through the end of the day, on Feb. 19, you can find hundreds of big-ticket items including washers and dryers, refrigerators and more.

Best Buy's Presidents day sale is in full swing and a few appliance discounts have already caught our attention, including a Samsung three-door fridge with a huge capacity, in a gorgeous silver finish. This fridge would normally sell for around $1,980, but it's yours now for just $1,000. Looking for a new electric range with Wi-Fi and more? You can score a Samsung freestanding model with a no-preheat air fryer and convection for just $800, down $190 from the original asking price. The Samsung 4.5 cubic foot stackable smart front load washer in a beautiful champagne color is usually over $1,000 and is now marked down by $335, bringing the price to just $700. And the Samsung 4.5 cubic foot washer-and-dryer combo is $1,400, saving you $670.

And if these low prices aren't reason enough, if you live in Maryland you'll find even bigger savings thanks to Maryland Energy Weekend 2024. The annual event offers sales tax-free shopping on Energy Star appliances, meaning you can avoid the usual 6% sales tax so long as you buy before midnight ET on Feb. 19. Eligible tax-free purchases can be made in person or online.

Looking for something a little different? Amazon is taking up to 60% off of its own smart home devices and other products for Presidents Day. You can also check out our roundup of the best Presidents Day deals and coupons to be used throughout the holiday.